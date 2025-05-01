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Monosaccharides - Cyclization definitions

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  • Monosaccharide
    Simple sugar molecule that can cyclize in solution to form stable ring structures, serving as the building block of carbohydrates.
  • Cyclization
    Transformation of a straight-chain sugar into a ring structure via nucleophilic addition, creating new stereochemistry at a key carbon.
  • Furanose
    Five-membered ring form of a sugar, favored for stability in certain monosaccharides when cyclized.
  • Pyranose
    Six-membered ring form of a sugar, commonly adopted by glucose and other hexoses for maximum stability.
  • Penultimate Carbon
    Second-to-last carbon in a sugar chain, whose hydroxyl group typically initiates ring closure during cyclization.
  • Carbonyl Carbon
    Electrophilic center in a sugar's straight-chain form, targeted by a nucleophilic alcohol during ring formation.
  • Anomeric Carbon
    New stereocenter formed at the former carbonyl position after cyclization, distinguishing alpha and beta forms.
  • Anomer
    Stereoisomer of a cyclic sugar differing in configuration at the newly formed ring carbon, leading to alpha or beta forms.
  • Alpha Anomer
    Cyclic sugar form where the anomeric hydroxyl is trans to the reference carbon, typically pointing down in D-sugars.
  • Beta Anomer
    Cyclic sugar form where the anomeric hydroxyl is cis to the reference carbon, usually pointing up in D-sugars.
  • Equatorial Preference
    Tendency for bulky groups in a ring to adopt positions that minimize steric strain, influencing anomer stability.
  • Fischer Projection
    Two-dimensional representation of sugar stereochemistry, used to predict ring substituent orientations.
  • Stereo Descriptor
    Reference carbon in a sugar that determines D or L configuration and guides ring substituent orientation.
  • Mutorotation
    Interconversion process between alpha and beta anomers via the open-chain form, altering the anomeric configuration.
  • Epimer
    Stereoisomer differing at only one specific carbon, with anomers being a special case at the ring-forming position.