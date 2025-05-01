Monosaccharide Simple sugar molecule that can cyclize in solution to form stable ring structures, serving as the building block of carbohydrates.

Cyclization Transformation of a straight-chain sugar into a ring structure via nucleophilic addition, creating new stereochemistry at a key carbon.

Furanose Five-membered ring form of a sugar, favored for stability in certain monosaccharides when cyclized.

Pyranose Six-membered ring form of a sugar, commonly adopted by glucose and other hexoses for maximum stability.

Penultimate Carbon Second-to-last carbon in a sugar chain, whose hydroxyl group typically initiates ring closure during cyclization.

Carbonyl Carbon Electrophilic center in a sugar's straight-chain form, targeted by a nucleophilic alcohol during ring formation.