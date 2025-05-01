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Monosaccharide Simple sugar molecule that can cyclize in solution to form stable ring structures, serving as the building block of carbohydrates. Cyclization Transformation of a straight-chain sugar into a ring structure via nucleophilic addition, creating new stereochemistry at a key carbon. Furanose Five-membered ring form of a sugar, favored for stability in certain monosaccharides when cyclized. Pyranose Six-membered ring form of a sugar, commonly adopted by glucose and other hexoses for maximum stability. Penultimate Carbon Second-to-last carbon in a sugar chain, whose hydroxyl group typically initiates ring closure during cyclization. Carbonyl Carbon Electrophilic center in a sugar's straight-chain form, targeted by a nucleophilic alcohol during ring formation. Anomeric Carbon New stereocenter formed at the former carbonyl position after cyclization, distinguishing alpha and beta forms. Anomer Stereoisomer of a cyclic sugar differing in configuration at the newly formed ring carbon, leading to alpha or beta forms. Alpha Anomer Cyclic sugar form where the anomeric hydroxyl is trans to the reference carbon, typically pointing down in D-sugars. Beta Anomer Cyclic sugar form where the anomeric hydroxyl is cis to the reference carbon, usually pointing up in D-sugars. Equatorial Preference Tendency for bulky groups in a ring to adopt positions that minimize steric strain, influencing anomer stability. Fischer Projection Two-dimensional representation of sugar stereochemistry, used to predict ring substituent orientations. Stereo Descriptor Reference carbon in a sugar that determines D or L configuration and guides ring substituent orientation. Mutorotation Interconversion process between alpha and beta anomers via the open-chain form, altering the anomeric configuration. Epimer Stereoisomer differing at only one specific carbon, with anomers being a special case at the ring-forming position.
Monosaccharides - Cyclization definitions
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Monosaccharides - Cyclization
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