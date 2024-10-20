Monosaccharides - Forming Cyclic Hemiacetals quiz Flashcards
Monosaccharides - Forming Cyclic Hemiacetals quiz
- How many carbon dioxide molecules must be added to ribulose bisphosphate (RuBP) to make a single molecule of glucose?Six carbon dioxide molecules must be added to RuBP to make one molecule of glucose.
- Which object converts sunlight into sugars?Chloroplasts in plant cells convert sunlight into sugars through photosynthesis.
- A monosaccharide is formed from a polysaccharide in what kind of reaction?A monosaccharide is formed from a polysaccharide through a hydrolysis reaction.
- What type of bonds are the bonds between simple sugar molecules in a carbohydrate?The bonds between simple sugar molecules in a carbohydrate are glycosidic bonds.
- Which type of molecule is released when monosaccharides link together?Water molecules are released when monosaccharides link together in a dehydration synthesis reaction.
- Monosaccharides may link together to form polysaccharides by forming which type of bond?Monosaccharides link together to form polysaccharides by forming glycosidic bonds.
- Where does chemical digestion of table sugar (sucrose) begin?Chemical digestion of table sugar (sucrose) begins in the mouth with the enzyme salivary amylase.
- What is the process called when monosaccharides form cyclic hemiacetals?The process is called cyclization, where an alcohol group within the same molecule attacks the carbonyl carbon.
- What is the stability difference between hemiacetals and cyclic hemiacetals?Hemiacetals are generally unstable, but cyclic hemiacetals are stable due to the formation of a ring structure.
- What is the role of the penultimate oxygen in the cyclization of D-glucose?The penultimate oxygen attacks the carbonyl group to form a stable six-membered cyclic hemiacetal.