Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
By definition, monosaccharides contain at least one carbonyl group and multiple alcohols. With that in mind, do you remember a reaction from the past that includes both of these groups? That's right, guys! It's the hemiacetal/acetal reaction. Let's see how this works with monosaccharides.
Provide the mechanism for the cyclic hemiacetal formation of the following hydroxycarbonyl.