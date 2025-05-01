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Haworth Projection A planar, simplified cyclic diagram of sugars, positioning the anomeric carbon at the far right for easy stereochemical analysis. Anomeric Carbon The carbon in a sugar ring where new stereochemistry forms during cyclization, always placed at the far right in these diagrams. Pyranose A six-membered sugar ring structure, commonly depicted in simplified cyclic diagrams for monosaccharides. Furanose A five-membered sugar ring structure, also represented in planar cyclic diagrams for easier visualization. Cyclohexane A six-membered ring used as a reference for drawing sugar rings, though actual sugar rings are not truly planar. Monosaccharide A single sugar unit that can cyclize to form either five- or six-membered rings in simplified projections. D-Glucose A common monosaccharide whose sixth carbon points upward in planar cyclic diagrams due to its stereochemistry. Stereochemistry The spatial arrangement of groups around a sugar ring, determining the orientation of substituents in projections. Alpha Anomer A form where the anomeric hydroxyl group is trans to the reference group, identified by its downward orientation. Beta Anomer A form where the anomeric hydroxyl group is cis to the reference group, typically favored in equilibrium for D-glucose. Anomeric Equilibrium The balance between alpha and beta forms of a sugar, with one form often predominating depending on the sugar. Numbering The assignment of positions to ring atoms, starting at the anomeric carbon and proceeding clockwise in planar diagrams. Chair Conformation The true three-dimensional shape of a six-membered ring, contrasted with the planar depiction in simplified diagrams. Stereo Descriptor A label, such as D or L, indicating the configuration of a sugar and influencing group orientation in projections.
Monosaccharides - Haworth Projections definitions
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Monosaccharides - Haworth Projections
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