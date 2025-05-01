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Monosaccharides - Haworth Projections definitions

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  • Haworth Projection
    A planar, simplified cyclic diagram of sugars, positioning the anomeric carbon at the far right for easy stereochemical analysis.
  • Anomeric Carbon
    The carbon in a sugar ring where new stereochemistry forms during cyclization, always placed at the far right in these diagrams.
  • Pyranose
    A six-membered sugar ring structure, commonly depicted in simplified cyclic diagrams for monosaccharides.
  • Furanose
    A five-membered sugar ring structure, also represented in planar cyclic diagrams for easier visualization.
  • Cyclohexane
    A six-membered ring used as a reference for drawing sugar rings, though actual sugar rings are not truly planar.
  • Monosaccharide
    A single sugar unit that can cyclize to form either five- or six-membered rings in simplified projections.
  • D-Glucose
    A common monosaccharide whose sixth carbon points upward in planar cyclic diagrams due to its stereochemistry.
  • Stereochemistry
    The spatial arrangement of groups around a sugar ring, determining the orientation of substituents in projections.
  • Alpha Anomer
    A form where the anomeric hydroxyl group is trans to the reference group, identified by its downward orientation.
  • Beta Anomer
    A form where the anomeric hydroxyl group is cis to the reference group, typically favored in equilibrium for D-glucose.
  • Anomeric Equilibrium
    The balance between alpha and beta forms of a sugar, with one form often predominating depending on the sugar.
  • Numbering
    The assignment of positions to ring atoms, starting at the anomeric carbon and proceeding clockwise in planar diagrams.
  • Chair Conformation
    The true three-dimensional shape of a six-membered ring, contrasted with the planar depiction in simplified diagrams.
  • Stereo Descriptor
    A label, such as D or L, indicating the configuration of a sugar and influencing group orientation in projections.