Haworth Projection A planar, simplified cyclic diagram of sugars, positioning the anomeric carbon at the far right for easy stereochemical analysis.

Anomeric Carbon The carbon in a sugar ring where new stereochemistry forms during cyclization, always placed at the far right in these diagrams.

Pyranose A six-membered sugar ring structure, commonly depicted in simplified cyclic diagrams for monosaccharides.

Furanose A five-membered sugar ring structure, also represented in planar cyclic diagrams for easier visualization.

Cyclohexane A six-membered ring used as a reference for drawing sugar rings, though actual sugar rings are not truly planar.

Monosaccharide A single sugar unit that can cyclize to form either five- or six-membered rings in simplified projections.