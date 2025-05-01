What is a Haworth projection used for in sugar chemistry? A Haworth projection is a simplified cyclic representation of sugars, making it easier to draw their ring forms.

Where is the anomeric carbon always located in a Haworth projection? The anomeric carbon is always positioned at the far right in a Haworth projection.

How are carbons numbered in a Haworth projection? Carbons are numbered clockwise starting from the anomeric carbon at the far right.

Does the rule for the anomeric carbon's position apply to both pyranose and furanose rings? Yes, the anomeric carbon should be at the far right for both pyranose (six-membered) and furanose (five-membered) rings.

In a Haworth projection of D-glucose, which direction does carbon 6 point? In D-glucose, carbon 6 points upwards due to the D-stereo descriptor.

What does the D-stereo descriptor indicate about the orientation of carbon 6 in a Haworth projection? The D-stereo descriptor means that carbon 6 is oriented upwards in the Haworth projection.