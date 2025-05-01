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What is a Haworth projection used for in sugar chemistry? A Haworth projection is a simplified cyclic representation of sugars, making it easier to draw their ring forms. Where is the anomeric carbon always located in a Haworth projection? The anomeric carbon is always positioned at the far right in a Haworth projection. How are carbons numbered in a Haworth projection? Carbons are numbered clockwise starting from the anomeric carbon at the far right. Does the rule for the anomeric carbon's position apply to both pyranose and furanose rings? Yes, the anomeric carbon should be at the far right for both pyranose (six-membered) and furanose (five-membered) rings. In a Haworth projection of D-glucose, which direction does carbon 6 point? In D-glucose, carbon 6 points upwards due to the D-stereo descriptor. What does the D-stereo descriptor indicate about the orientation of carbon 6 in a Haworth projection? The D-stereo descriptor means that carbon 6 is oriented upwards in the Haworth projection. How can you distinguish between the alpha and beta anomers in a Haworth projection? Alpha anomer has the anomeric OH group trans to the CH2OH group, while beta anomer has them cis. Which anomer of D-glucose is favored at equilibrium? The beta anomer of D-glucose is favored over the alpha anomer at equilibrium. What is the main advantage of using Haworth projections for monosaccharides? Haworth projections are easier to draw and interpret than the actual puckered chair conformations. What is the relationship between the Haworth projection and the cyclohexane chair conformation? The Haworth projection is a simplified, planar version of the more accurate cyclohexane chair conformation. When numbering carbons in a Haworth projection, which carbon is always number 1? The anomeric carbon at the far right is always carbon number 1. What does a 'trans' configuration between the anomeric OH and CH2OH indicate? A trans configuration indicates the alpha anomer. What does a 'cis' configuration between the anomeric OH and CH2OH indicate? A cis configuration indicates the beta anomer. Is the Haworth projection an accurate depiction of the actual shape of sugar rings? No, it is a simplified, planar depiction; the actual ring is puckered. Why might the favored anomer at equilibrium differ between sugars like glucose and mannose? The favored anomer depends on the specific sugar's structure; for glucose, beta is favored, but for others like mannose, it may differ.
Monosaccharides - Haworth Projections quiz
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