Monosaccharides - N-Glycosides quiz Flashcards
Monosaccharides - N-Glycosides quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Sugar groups may be added to proteins in which of the following processes?Sugar groups can be added to proteins through glycosylation, where glycosides are formed by substituting at the anomeric position of monosaccharides.
- What are glycoproteins?Glycoproteins are proteins that have carbohydrate groups attached to them, often through glycosidic bonds at specific sites.
- What is the role of nitrogenous nucleophiles in N-glycosidation?Nitrogenous nucleophiles substitute at the anomeric position of monosaccharides to form N-glycosides, creating glycosidic bonds with nitrogen-containing compounds.
- What is an N-glycoside also known as?An N-glycoside is also known as a glycosylamine, where an amine group is attached to a sugar ring at the anomeric position.
- What is a ribonucleoside?A ribonucleoside is an N-glycoside that consists of a ribose sugar linked to a heterocyclic nitrogen base, forming part of RNA.
- Why is the beta configuration important in RNA?The beta configuration is crucial for RNA functionality because it ensures the correct stereochemistry for the ribonucleoside linkage.
- How is an N-glycosidic bond formed in RNA?An N-glycosidic bond in RNA is formed when a nitrogen from a nitrogenous base attacks the oxocarbenium ion at the anomeric position of ribose.
- What are the four heterocyclic bases in RNA?The four heterocyclic bases in RNA are guanine, cytosine, adenine, and uracil.
- What is the significance of the anomeric position in glycosidation?The anomeric position is significant because it is the site where substitution occurs, forming glycosidic bonds in both O-glycosidation and N-glycosidation.
- What is the difference between a glycoside and a nucleoside?A glycoside involves a sugar linked to another molecule via a glycosidic bond, while a nucleoside specifically involves a ribose sugar linked to a nitrogenous base.