Monosaccharides have the ability to react at the –O position in several different ways. In acidic conditions, monosaccharides can substitute selectively at the anomeric position to produce glycosides.
General Reaction
Creating Ribonucleosides
Note: The Adenine and Guanine structures should be switched.:)
Propose an acid-catalyzed mechanism by which cytosine can form a β-1 N-linkage with 2-deoxy-β-Dribofuranose to produce a deoxynucleoside (DNA) called deoxycytidine.