Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

24. Carbohydrates

Monosaccharides - N-Glycosides

Next Topic

Monosaccharides have the ability to react at the –O position in several different ways. In acidic conditions, monosaccharides can substitute selectively at the anomeric position to produce glycosides.

1

concept

General Reaction

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

General Reaction:

Content
2

concept

Creating Ribonucleosides

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Note: The Adenine and Guanine structures should be switched.:)

Content
3
Problem

Propose an acid-catalyzed mechanism by which cytosine can form a β-1 N-linkage with 2-deoxy-β-Dribofuranose to produce a deoxynucleoside (DNA) called deoxycytidine.

Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.