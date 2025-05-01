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Monosaccharide A simple sugar molecule containing multiple alcohol groups and a single carbonyl group, serving as a building block for carbohydrates. Carbonyl Group A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen, highly reactive in nucleophilic addition reactions. Aldose A sugar whose carbonyl group is located at the terminal carbon, forming an aldehyde functional group. Ketone A functional group where a carbonyl is bonded to two carbon atoms, commonly found in certain monosaccharides. Imine A functional group formed by the reaction of a carbonyl compound with a primary amine, featuring a carbon-nitrogen double bond. Primary Amine A nitrogen-containing group with two hydrogens and one organic substituent, capable of reacting with carbonyls. Phenylhydrazine A primary amine derivative containing a benzene ring, used to react with monosaccharide carbonyls to form characteristic derivatives. Phenylhydrazone A compound formed when a carbonyl group reacts with Phenylhydrazine, resulting in a nitrogen double-bonded to carbon and attached to a benzene ring. Osazone A crystalline derivative formed when excess Phenylhydrazine reacts at both C1 and C2 of a monosaccharide, aiding in sugar identification. Tautomerization A chemical process involving the migration of a hydrogen atom and a double bond, enabling further reactions in monosaccharide derivatives. Epimer A stereoisomer differing in configuration at only one specific carbon atom, significant in distinguishing sugars. Fischer Proof A historical method using Osazone formation to deduce the structures and relationships of monosaccharides. Crystallization A process where solid forms from solution, used to isolate and identify Osazones in carbohydrate analysis. Toxicity A property of certain chemicals, such as Phenylhydrazine and Osazones, indicating harmful effects upon exposure.
Monosaccharides - Osazones definitions
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Monosaccharides - Kiliani-Fischer
28. Carbohydrates
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24. Carbohydrates - Part 1 of 4
6 topics 12 problems
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24. Carbohydrates - Part 2 of 4
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24. Carbohydrates - Part 3 of 4
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24. Carbohydrates - Part 4 of 4
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