Monosaccharide A simple sugar molecule containing multiple alcohol groups and a single carbonyl group, serving as a building block for carbohydrates.

Carbonyl Group A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen, highly reactive in nucleophilic addition reactions.

Aldose A sugar whose carbonyl group is located at the terminal carbon, forming an aldehyde functional group.

Ketone A functional group where a carbonyl is bonded to two carbon atoms, commonly found in certain monosaccharides.

Imine A functional group formed by the reaction of a carbonyl compound with a primary amine, featuring a carbon-nitrogen double bond.

Primary Amine A nitrogen-containing group with two hydrogens and one organic substituent, capable of reacting with carbonyls.