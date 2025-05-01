Skip to main content
Back

Monosaccharides - Osazones definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Monosaccharide
    A simple sugar molecule containing multiple alcohol groups and a single carbonyl group, serving as a building block for carbohydrates.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen, highly reactive in nucleophilic addition reactions.
  • Aldose
    A sugar whose carbonyl group is located at the terminal carbon, forming an aldehyde functional group.
  • Ketone
    A functional group where a carbonyl is bonded to two carbon atoms, commonly found in certain monosaccharides.
  • Imine
    A functional group formed by the reaction of a carbonyl compound with a primary amine, featuring a carbon-nitrogen double bond.
  • Primary Amine
    A nitrogen-containing group with two hydrogens and one organic substituent, capable of reacting with carbonyls.
  • Phenylhydrazine
    A primary amine derivative containing a benzene ring, used to react with monosaccharide carbonyls to form characteristic derivatives.
  • Phenylhydrazone
    A compound formed when a carbonyl group reacts with Phenylhydrazine, resulting in a nitrogen double-bonded to carbon and attached to a benzene ring.
  • Osazone
    A crystalline derivative formed when excess Phenylhydrazine reacts at both C1 and C2 of a monosaccharide, aiding in sugar identification.
  • Tautomerization
    A chemical process involving the migration of a hydrogen atom and a double bond, enabling further reactions in monosaccharide derivatives.
  • Epimer
    A stereoisomer differing in configuration at only one specific carbon atom, significant in distinguishing sugars.
  • Fischer Proof
    A historical method using Osazone formation to deduce the structures and relationships of monosaccharides.
  • Crystallization
    A process where solid forms from solution, used to isolate and identify Osazones in carbohydrate analysis.
  • Toxicity
    A property of certain chemicals, such as Phenylhydrazine and Osazones, indicating harmful effects upon exposure.