What functional group in monosaccharides reacts with Phenylhydrazine to form osazones? The carbonyl group (aldehyde or ketone) reacts with Phenylhydrazine to form osazones.

What is the initial product formed when a monosaccharide reacts with Phenylhydrazine in acid? The initial product is a Phenylhydrazone derivative formed at the carbonyl site.

What happens when excess Phenylhydrazine is used in the reaction with a monosaccharide? Excess Phenylhydrazine leads to further reaction and tautomerization, resulting in the formation of an osazone.

How many equivalents of Phenylhydrazine are required to produce an osazone from a monosaccharide? At least three equivalents of Phenylhydrazine are required to produce an osazone.

What is the structural feature of an osazone formed from a monosaccharide? An osazone is a C1, C2 diphenylhydrazone derivative, meaning it has phenylhydrazone groups at both the first and second carbon atoms.

Why are osazones historically significant in carbohydrate chemistry? Osazones were used by Emil Fischer to prove the structures and epimeric relationships of monosaccharides.