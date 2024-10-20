Monosaccharides - Oxidative Cleavage quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What happens to the energy in the bonds in glucose during oxidative cleavage? During oxidative cleavage, the energy in the bonds of glucose is released as the bonds are broken, forming carbonyl compounds such as aldehydes and ketones.

Which of the following can a plant not make from glucose: starch, cellulose, amino acids, or formic acid? A plant cannot make formic acid from glucose; formic acid is a product of oxidative cleavage, not a biosynthetic product from glucose.

What is the role of periodic acid in the cleavage of vicinal diols in monosaccharides? Periodic acid cleaves vicinal diols in monosaccharides by forming a cyclic periodic ester intermediate, leading to oxidative cleavage and the formation of carbonyl compounds.

What are the cleavage products when periodic acid reacts with an aldehyde group in a sugar? When periodic acid reacts with an aldehyde group in a sugar, the cleavage product is formic acid.

What is the difference in the oxidative cleavage products of aldoses and ketoses with periodic acid? Aldoses yield formic acid, while ketoses yield carbon dioxide when cleaved by periodic acid.

What is the simplest aldehyde formed from the oxidative cleavage of terminal alcohols in sugars? The simplest aldehyde formed is formaldehyde, which is produced from the oxidative cleavage of terminal alcohols in sugars.

What is the significance of vicinal diols in the oxidative cleavage of sugars? Vicinal diols are significant because they are the specific sites where periodic acid cleaves the sugar, leading to the formation of carbonyl compounds.

How does the structure of periodic acid contribute to its function in oxidative cleavage? The structure of periodic acid, with multiple oxygens around iodine, allows it to form a cyclic periodic ester with vicinal diols, facilitating oxidative cleavage.

What is the common name for the simplest carboxylic acid formed during oxidative cleavage of sugars? The common name for the simplest carboxylic acid formed is formic acid.