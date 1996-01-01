Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
You may remember that periodic acid has the ability to cleave vicinal diols. Sugars contain mutliple diols that can potentially be cleaved, but other functional groups can be cleaved as well. Below we will explore each of them in detail.
These are the 4 cleavage patterns of monosaccharides you should memorize:
Predict the products of the following oxidative cleavage
Predict the structure of the glycoside products