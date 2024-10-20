Monosaccharides - Reduction (Alditols) quiz Flashcards
Monosaccharides - Reduction (Alditols) quiz
- What do plants do with sugar?Plants use sugar primarily for energy through cellular respiration and as a building block for growth and development.
- Which enzyme catalyzes the breakdown of starch into sugars?The enzyme amylase catalyzes the breakdown of starch into sugars.
- What are alditols in the context of monosaccharide reduction?Alditols are polyols or sugar alcohols produced from the reduction of monosaccharides, lacking carbonyl groups.
- What is the role of sodium borohydride (NaBH4) in monosaccharide reduction?Sodium borohydride (NaBH4) acts as a reducing agent that converts aldehydes in monosaccharides to alcohols while maintaining stereochemistry.
- How does the reduction of ketoses differ from aldoses?Reduction of ketoses can lead to a mixture of products due to C2 racemization, unlike aldoses which typically yield a single product.
- What is the mechanism of reduction involving NaBH4?The mechanism involves nucleophilic addition of hydride from NaBH4 to the carbonyl carbon, followed by protonation to form the alcohol.
- What are common uses of sugar alcohols like sorbitol and mannitol?Sugar alcohols are used as sugar substitutes, food thickeners, and medicinal laxatives.
- Why are sugar alcohols not considered sugars?Sugar alcohols lack carbonyl groups and have been reduced to alcohols, thus they do not meet the criteria to be classified as sugars.
- What happens to the stereochemistry of a sugar during reduction?The stereochemistry of the original sugar is conserved during reduction, except for ketoses where racemization can occur.
- What is the difference between sorbitol and mannitol?Sorbitol and mannitol differ in the orientation of the hydroxyl group at C2, resulting from the reduction of glucose and mannose, respectively.