Monosaccharides - Reduction (Alditols) quiz Flashcards

  • What do plants do with sugar?
    Plants use sugar primarily for energy through cellular respiration and as a building block for growth and development.
  • Which enzyme catalyzes the breakdown of starch into sugars?
    The enzyme amylase catalyzes the breakdown of starch into sugars.
  • What are alditols in the context of monosaccharide reduction?
    Alditols are polyols or sugar alcohols produced from the reduction of monosaccharides, lacking carbonyl groups.
  • What is the role of sodium borohydride (NaBH4) in monosaccharide reduction?
    Sodium borohydride (NaBH4) acts as a reducing agent that converts aldehydes in monosaccharides to alcohols while maintaining stereochemistry.
  • How does the reduction of ketoses differ from aldoses?
    Reduction of ketoses can lead to a mixture of products due to C2 racemization, unlike aldoses which typically yield a single product.
  • What is the mechanism of reduction involving NaBH4?
    The mechanism involves nucleophilic addition of hydride from NaBH4 to the carbonyl carbon, followed by protonation to form the alcohol.
  • What are common uses of sugar alcohols like sorbitol and mannitol?
    Sugar alcohols are used as sugar substitutes, food thickeners, and medicinal laxatives.
  • Why are sugar alcohols not considered sugars?
    Sugar alcohols lack carbonyl groups and have been reduced to alcohols, thus they do not meet the criteria to be classified as sugars.
  • What happens to the stereochemistry of a sugar during reduction?
    The stereochemistry of the original sugar is conserved during reduction, except for ketoses where racemization can occur.
  • What is the difference between sorbitol and mannitol?
    Sorbitol and mannitol differ in the orientation of the hydroxyl group at C2, resulting from the reduction of glucose and mannose, respectively.