Monosaccharides - Reduction (Alditols) quiz Flashcards

Plants use sugar primarily for energy through cellular respiration and as a building block for growth and development.

What do plants do with sugar?

The enzyme amylase catalyzes the breakdown of starch into sugars.

Which enzyme catalyzes the breakdown of starch into sugars?

Alditols are polyols or sugar alcohols produced from the reduction of monosaccharides, lacking carbonyl groups.

What are alditols in the context of monosaccharide reduction?

Sodium borohydride (NaBH4) acts as a reducing agent that converts aldehydes in monosaccharides to alcohols while maintaining stereochemistry.

What is the role of sodium borohydride (NaBH4) in monosaccharide reduction?

Reduction of ketoses can lead to a mixture of products due to C2 racemization, unlike aldoses which typically yield a single product.

How does the reduction of ketoses differ from aldoses?

The mechanism involves nucleophilic addition of hydride from NaBH4 to the carbonyl carbon, followed by protonation to form the alcohol.

What is the mechanism of reduction involving NaBH4?

What are common uses of sugar alcohols like sorbitol and mannitol?

Sugar alcohols are used as sugar substitutes, food thickeners, and medicinal laxatives.