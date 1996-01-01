Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
As polyols with carbonyls, monosaccharides can undergo a series of oxidation and reduction reactions. Reduction of a monosaccharides produces polyols known as alditols or sugar alcohols.
Whereas reduction of aldoses produces one product, reduction of ketoses forms 2 products due to C2 racemization.
Determine the structure of the alditol formed when b-D-xylofuranose is treated with NaBH4 and then water. Explain how NaBH4 can reduce the hemiacetal group of the furanose.