Ruff Degradation A chain-shortening process for sugars that removes one carbon atom per cycle via decarboxylation, yielding a more stereo specific product.

Decarboxylation A reaction where a carboxylic acid group is removed from a molecule, releasing CO2 and shortening the carbon chain.

Kiliani Fischer Reaction A chain-lengthening method for sugars that adds a carbon atom, often resulting in two epimers due to a new chiral center.

Bromine Water A mild oxidizing agent used to convert an aldehyde group in a sugar to a carboxylic acid during the initial step.

Carboxylic Acid A functional group formed by oxidizing an aldehyde, which can undergo decarboxylation to release CO2.

Aldehyde A terminal functional group in sugars that is oxidized to a carboxylic acid before chain shortening.