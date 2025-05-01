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Ruff Degradation A chain-shortening process for sugars that removes one carbon atom per cycle via decarboxylation, yielding a more stereo specific product. Decarboxylation A reaction where a carboxylic acid group is removed from a molecule, releasing CO2 and shortening the carbon chain. Kiliani Fischer Reaction A chain-lengthening method for sugars that adds a carbon atom, often resulting in two epimers due to a new chiral center. Bromine Water A mild oxidizing agent used to convert an aldehyde group in a sugar to a carboxylic acid during the initial step. Carboxylic Acid A functional group formed by oxidizing an aldehyde, which can undergo decarboxylation to release CO2. Aldehyde A terminal functional group in sugars that is oxidized to a carboxylic acid before chain shortening. Hydrogen Peroxide A radical initiator used with iron sulfate to promote decarboxylation and oxidation in the chain-shortening process. Iron Sulfate Complex A reagent that, with hydrogen peroxide, facilitates radical decarboxylation and oxidation in Ruff degradation. Radical Mechanism A reaction pathway involving unpaired electrons, essential for the decarboxylation and oxidation steps in this process. C2 Stereocenter The chiral center at the second carbon of a sugar, which is lost during each cycle, reducing the number of chiral centers. Aldonic Acid A carboxylic acid derivative of a sugar formed by oxidizing the aldehyde group, serving as an intermediate in chain shortening. CO2 A gaseous byproduct released during decarboxylation, representing the loss of one carbon atom from the sugar chain. Epimer A stereoisomer differing at only one chiral center, commonly formed in chain-lengthening but not in chain-shortening reactions. Hydroxyl Group A functional group remaining unchanged at the terminal positions of the shortened sugar after the reaction. D-Arabinose A monosaccharide product formed from D-mannose after chain shortening, retaining the last three hydroxyl groups.
Monosaccharides - Ruff Degradation definitions
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Monosaccharides - Ruff Degradation
28. Carbohydrates
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28. Carbohydrates
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