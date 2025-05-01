What is the main purpose of Ruff degradation in carbohydrate chemistry? Ruff degradation is used to shorten the carbon chain of a sugar by one carbon atom through decarboxylation.

Which reaction is considered the opposite of Ruff degradation? The Kiliani Fischer chain lengthening reaction is the opposite, as it adds a carbon to the sugar chain.

What is the first reagent used in Ruff degradation to oxidize the aldehyde group? Bromine water is used to oxidize the aldehyde group to a carboxylic acid.

Why is the carboxylic acid formed in Ruff degradation not easily decarboxylated? It lacks an adjacent carbonyl group, which makes decarboxylation more difficult compared to beta-keto acids.

What special reagents are required for the decarboxylation step in Ruff degradation? Hydrogen peroxide and an iron sulfate complex are used to facilitate the radical decarboxylation.

What type of mechanism is involved in the decarboxylation step of Ruff degradation? A radical mechanism is involved, initiated by hydrogen peroxide and iron sulfate.