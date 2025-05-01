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What is the main purpose of Ruff degradation in carbohydrate chemistry? Ruff degradation is used to shorten the carbon chain of a sugar by one carbon atom through decarboxylation. Which reaction is considered the opposite of Ruff degradation? The Kiliani Fischer chain lengthening reaction is the opposite, as it adds a carbon to the sugar chain. What is the first reagent used in Ruff degradation to oxidize the aldehyde group? Bromine water is used to oxidize the aldehyde group to a carboxylic acid. Why is the carboxylic acid formed in Ruff degradation not easily decarboxylated? It lacks an adjacent carbonyl group, which makes decarboxylation more difficult compared to beta-keto acids. What special reagents are required for the decarboxylation step in Ruff degradation? Hydrogen peroxide and an iron sulfate complex are used to facilitate the radical decarboxylation. What type of mechanism is involved in the decarboxylation step of Ruff degradation? A radical mechanism is involved, initiated by hydrogen peroxide and iron sulfate. Which carbon atom is lost during each cycle of Ruff degradation? The C2 stereocenter is lost during each cycle of Ruff degradation. How does the stereochemistry of the sugar change after Ruff degradation? The number of chiral centers decreases, leading to a more stereospecific product. What is released as a byproduct during the decarboxylation step of Ruff degradation? Carbon dioxide (CO2) is released as a byproduct. After Ruff degradation, what functional group is present at the new terminal carbon? An aldehyde group is present at the new terminal carbon. What happens to the last three hydroxyl groups during Ruff degradation? The last three hydroxyl groups remain in the same position as in the original sugar. What is the degradation product of D-mannose after one Ruff degradation cycle? D-arabinose is formed from D-mannose after one Ruff degradation cycle. How does Ruff degradation affect the number of chiral centers in a sugar? It reduces the number of chiral centers by one with each cycle. Why does Ruff degradation produce a stereospecific product rather than a mixture of epimers? Because it removes a chiral center instead of creating a new one, so no new stereochemistry is introduced. What is the role of hydrogen peroxide in the Ruff degradation reaction? Hydrogen peroxide acts as a radical initiator to help decarboxylate the carboxylic acid.
Monosaccharides - Ruff Degradation quiz
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