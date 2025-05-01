Wohl Degradation A chain-shortening process for aldoses that removes one carbon per cycle, retaining stereochemistry at all chiral centers.

Kiliani-Fischer Synthesis A chain-lengthening method for aldoses that adds a carbon, often resulting in multiple epimers.

Aldehyde A functional group in aldoses that undergoes reactions enabling both chain shortening and lengthening.

Cyanohydrin An intermediate formed by adding a cyano group to a carbonyl, which can be reversibly removed in base.

Base A reagent, often methoxide, used to eliminate the cyanohydrin and reform the carbonyl, shortening the chain.

Stereochemistry The spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule, preserved during chain shortening in this reaction.