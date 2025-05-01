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Wohl Degradation A chain-shortening process for aldoses that removes one carbon per cycle, retaining stereochemistry at all chiral centers. Kiliani-Fischer Synthesis A chain-lengthening method for aldoses that adds a carbon, often resulting in multiple epimers. Aldehyde A functional group in aldoses that undergoes reactions enabling both chain shortening and lengthening. Cyanohydrin An intermediate formed by adding a cyano group to a carbonyl, which can be reversibly removed in base. Base A reagent, often methoxide, used to eliminate the cyanohydrin and reform the carbonyl, shortening the chain. Stereochemistry The spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule, preserved during chain shortening in this reaction. Epimer A sugar differing in configuration at one stereocenter; only one is produced in this chain-shortening process. Oxime An imine derivative formed from the reaction of an aldehyde with hydroxylamine, serving as a key intermediate. Hydroxylamine A primary amine with an -OH group, used to convert an aldehyde into an oxime. Beckmann Rearrangement A transformation converting an oxime into a cyanohydrin using an anhydride, crucial for chain shortening. Anhydride A dehydrating agent used to facilitate the rearrangement of an oxime to a cyanohydrin. Alpha Elimination A reaction where two single bonds on the same carbon are replaced by a double bond, eliminating a group. D-Glucose A common starting monosaccharide for chain shortening, converted stepwise to a shorter sugar. D-Arabinose A monosaccharide product formed after chain shortening, with retained chirality at all centers. Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, whose configuration is preserved except at the removed position.
Monosaccharides - Wohl Degradation definitions
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Monosaccharides - Wohl Degradation
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