What is the main purpose of the Wohl degradation reaction in carbohydrate chemistry? Wohl degradation is used to shorten the carbon chain of an aldose by one carbon per cycle, opposite to the Kiliani-Fischer chain lengthening.

How does the stereochemistry of the sugar change during Wohl degradation? The stereochemistry at all chiral centers is retained except for the C2 position, which becomes achiral after the reaction.

What is the first step in the Wohl degradation of D-glucose? The first step is converting D-glucose into an oxime by reacting it with hydroxylamine.

What reagent is used to convert the oxime into a cyanohydrin in Wohl degradation? An anhydride is used to dehydrate the oxime and rearrange it into a cyanohydrin via the Beckman rearrangement.

What happens to the cyanohydrin in the third step of Wohl degradation? The cyanohydrin is treated with a strong base, usually methoxide, to reform the carbonyl and eliminate the cyanohydrin, shortening the chain by one carbon.

What type of elimination occurs during the removal of the cyanohydrin in Wohl degradation? An alpha elimination occurs, where two single bonds are replaced by a double bond on the same carbon.