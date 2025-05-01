Zaitsev Elimination Formation of the more substituted alkene using a small, strong base, favoring the most stable double bond.

Hofmann Elimination Formation of the less substituted alkene using a bulky base, favoring the least hindered double bond.

Markovnikov Addition Addition of HX or oxymercuration to a double bond, placing the new group on the more substituted carbon.

Anti-Markovnikov Addition Addition of HBr with peroxides or hydroboration, placing the new group on the less substituted carbon.

Carbocation Shift Migration of a hydride or alkyl group to stabilize a carbocation, often leading to more substituted products.

Bulky Base Large base, such as LDA, that favors elimination at less substituted positions by steric hindrance.