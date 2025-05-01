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Zaitsev Elimination Formation of the more substituted alkene using a small, strong base, favoring the most stable double bond. Hofmann Elimination Formation of the less substituted alkene using a bulky base, favoring the least hindered double bond. Markovnikov Addition Addition of HX or oxymercuration to a double bond, placing the new group on the more substituted carbon. Anti-Markovnikov Addition Addition of HBr with peroxides or hydroboration, placing the new group on the less substituted carbon. Carbocation Shift Migration of a hydride or alkyl group to stabilize a carbocation, often leading to more substituted products. Bulky Base Large base, such as LDA, that favors elimination at less substituted positions by steric hindrance. Small Strong Base Compact, highly reactive base, like NaOEt, that promotes elimination at more substituted positions. Oxymercuration Addition method that avoids carbocation rearrangement, ensuring Markovnikov orientation without shifts. Hydroboration Addition of BH3 to alkenes, followed by oxidation, yielding anti-Markovnikov alcohols. Acid-Catalyzed Dehydration Conversion of alcohols to alkenes using acid, creating a good leaving group for elimination. Synthetic Route Sequence of reactions chosen to efficiently transform starting materials into desired products. Leaving Group Atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during substitution or elimination reactions. Retrosynthesis Strategy of planning a synthesis by working backward from the target molecule to simpler precursors. Radical Hydrohalogenation Addition of HBr in the presence of peroxides, leading to anti-Markovnikov product formation. Substitution Direction Choice between targeting more or less substituted positions, guiding reagent selection and reaction outcome.
Moving Functionality definitions
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