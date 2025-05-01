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Moving Functionality definitions

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  • Zaitsev Elimination
    Formation of the more substituted alkene using a small, strong base, favoring the most stable double bond.
  • Hofmann Elimination
    Formation of the less substituted alkene using a bulky base, favoring the least hindered double bond.
  • Markovnikov Addition
    Addition of HX or oxymercuration to a double bond, placing the new group on the more substituted carbon.
  • Anti-Markovnikov Addition
    Addition of HBr with peroxides or hydroboration, placing the new group on the less substituted carbon.
  • Carbocation Shift
    Migration of a hydride or alkyl group to stabilize a carbocation, often leading to more substituted products.
  • Bulky Base
    Large base, such as LDA, that favors elimination at less substituted positions by steric hindrance.
  • Small Strong Base
    Compact, highly reactive base, like NaOEt, that promotes elimination at more substituted positions.
  • Oxymercuration
    Addition method that avoids carbocation rearrangement, ensuring Markovnikov orientation without shifts.
  • Hydroboration
    Addition of BH3 to alkenes, followed by oxidation, yielding anti-Markovnikov alcohols.
  • Acid-Catalyzed Dehydration
    Conversion of alcohols to alkenes using acid, creating a good leaving group for elimination.
  • Synthetic Route
    Sequence of reactions chosen to efficiently transform starting materials into desired products.
  • Leaving Group
    Atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during substitution or elimination reactions.
  • Retrosynthesis
    Strategy of planning a synthesis by working backward from the target molecule to simpler precursors.
  • Radical Hydrohalogenation
    Addition of HBr in the presence of peroxides, leading to anti-Markovnikov product formation.
  • Substitution Direction
    Choice between targeting more or less substituted positions, guiding reagent selection and reaction outcome.