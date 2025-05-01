What type of base is favored for Zaitsev elimination? A small, strong base is favored for Zaitsev elimination, which leads to the more substituted alkene.

Which type of base is used for Hofmann elimination? A bulky base is used for Hofmann elimination, which favors the less substituted alkene.

What reagent is commonly used for Markovnikov addition to an alkene? HX (such as HBr or HCl) is commonly used for Markovnikov addition, adding the halide to the more substituted carbon.

Which reagents are used for anti-Markovnikov addition of a halide to an alkene? HBr with peroxides is used for anti-Markovnikov addition, placing the bromine on the less substituted carbon.

What is the preferred reagent for anti-Markovnikov addition of an alcohol to an alkene? Hydroboration (using BH3) is preferred for anti-Markovnikov addition of an alcohol.

If you start with an alcohol, which reaction type should you perform first: addition or elimination? You should perform an elimination reaction first when starting with an alcohol.