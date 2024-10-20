Naming Alcohols quiz Flashcards
Naming Alcohols quiz
- Which of the following refers to a disinfecting chemical dissolved in alcohol: tincture, solution, suspension, or emulsion?A tincture refers to a disinfecting chemical dissolved in alcohol.
- Which of the following liquids always contain alcohol: vinegar, tincture, saline, or syrup?A tincture always contains alcohol.
- Which dosage form contains alcohol: tablet, capsule, tincture, or ointment?A tincture is a dosage form that contains alcohol.
- What is the modifier used for alcohols in organic chemistry nomenclature?The modifier used for alcohols is 'ol'.
- In organic chemistry, which functional group receives the highest priority in numbering alkanes?Alcohols receive the highest priority in numbering alkanes.
- How are alcohols prioritized compared to double bonds in organic chemistry nomenclature?Alcohols are prioritized over double bonds in organic chemistry nomenclature.
- What is the 'new school' method of indicating the position of modifiers in compound names?The 'new school' method places numbers within the root to indicate the position of modifiers.
- Why is it important to clearly indicate the positions of modifiers in compounds with both a double bond and an alcohol?It is important to avoid confusion and ensure clarity in the compound's structure.
- What is an example of a compound name using the 'old school' method?An example is '1-pentene'.
- What is an example of a compound name using the 'new school' method?An example is 'pent-1-ene'.