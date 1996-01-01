Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry

Organic Chemistry

4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes

Naming Alcohols

Like double and triple bonds, –OH groups change the reactivity of an alkane. We will now take a deeper look at how to name these functional groups, called alcohols

Alcohols are named as modifiers, meaning we add a suffix modifier to the root chain: 

Content

Alcohols receive highest priority (even more than double and triple bonds), so try to give them the smallest number possible. Remember:Alcohol beats all! 

Naming with Multiple Modifiers

The biggest takeaway here is just to remember that having more than one location in front of your root name is always a mistake!

 

Place at least one of the locations within the root (or even all of them).  

Name the following compound

