Like double and triple bonds, –OH groups change the reactivity of an alkane. We will now take a deeper look at how to name these functional groups, called alcohols.
How to name alcohols
Alcohols are named as modifiers, meaning we add a suffix modifier to the root chain:
Alcohols receive highest priority (even more than double and triple bonds), so try to give them the smallest number possible. Remember:Alcohol beats all!
Old school vs. new school naming
The biggest takeaway here is just to remember that having more than one location in front of your root name is always a mistake!
Place at least one of the locations within the root (or even all of them).
Name the following compound