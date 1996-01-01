Naming Alcohols quiz #1 Flashcards

The IUPAC name of isopropyl alcohol is 2-propanol.
Which type of compound is classified as an alcohol?
A compound containing a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a saturated carbon atom is classified as an alcohol.
How do you determine the type of alcohol represented by a skeletal formula?
To determine the type of alcohol from a skeletal formula, identify the position of the hydroxyl group (-OH) on the carbon chain and classify it as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°) based on the number of carbon atoms attached to the carbon bearing the -OH group.
What is the general name for organic compounds with the formula R-OH?
Organic compounds with the general formula R-OH are called alcohols.
How do you name a compound as a phenol?
To name a compound as a phenol, identify the benzene ring with a directly attached hydroxyl group and name substituents on the ring as prefixes to 'phenol', indicating their positions with numbers if necessary.
What is the IUPAC name for the compound with the structure (CH3CH2)2CHCH2CH2OH?
The IUPAC name for (CH3CH2)2CHCH2CH2OH is 5-ethyl-4-methyl-1-pentanol.
How do you systematically name a substituted phenol compound?
To systematically name a substituted phenol, assign the hydroxyl group as position 1 on the benzene ring, number the ring to give substituents the lowest possible numbers, and list substituents as prefixes before 'phenol'.
What is the IUPAC name for 4-methylcycloheptanol?
The IUPAC name is 4-methylcycloheptan-1-ol, indicating a methyl group at position 4 and a hydroxyl group at position 1 on a cycloheptane ring.
How do you determine the boiling point trend among alcohols?
The boiling point of alcohols generally increases with molecular weight and the extent of hydrogen bonding, which is influenced by the number and position of hydroxyl groups.
How are alcohols matched or identified among organic compounds?
Alcohols are identified by the presence of a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a saturated carbon atom in their structure.
What is the IUPAC name for 2-phenyl-2-propen-1-ol?
The IUPAC name is 2-phenylprop-2-en-1-ol, indicating a phenyl group at position 2, a double bond at position 2, and a hydroxyl group at position 1 of a three-carbon chain.
What is the IUPAC name for 1-methyl-3-propylcyclopentanol?
The IUPAC name is 1-methyl-3-propylcyclopentan-1-ol, indicating methyl and propyl substituents at positions 1 and 3, and a hydroxyl group at position 1 on a cyclopentane ring.