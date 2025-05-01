Aldehyde A terminal carbonyl-containing group with a hydrogen attached, always found at the end of a carbon chain.

Carbonyl Group A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to aldehydes and ketones.

Suffix A word ending, such as -al, used to indicate the presence of a specific functional group in organic nomenclature.

Root Chain The longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in a molecule, serving as the base for naming.

Terminal Position A location at the end of a carbon chain, characteristic of where an aldehyde group is always found.

Ketone A functional group with a carbonyl bonded to two carbons, always internal and never at the chain's end.