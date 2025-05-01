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Aldehyde A terminal carbonyl-containing group with a hydrogen attached, always found at the end of a carbon chain. Carbonyl Group A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to aldehydes and ketones. Suffix A word ending, such as -al, used to indicate the presence of a specific functional group in organic nomenclature. Root Chain The longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in a molecule, serving as the base for naming. Terminal Position A location at the end of a carbon chain, characteristic of where an aldehyde group is always found. Ketone A functional group with a carbonyl bonded to two carbons, always internal and never at the chain's end. Alcohol A functional group where a hydroxyl group is bonded to a saturated carbon atom, named with the suffix -ol. Substituent An atom or group, such as an aldehyde, attached to but not part of the main carbon chain or ring. Carbaldehyde A naming term for an aldehyde group when it acts as a substituent, especially on a ring, requiring a locant. Locant A number indicating the position of a substituent, such as carbaldehyde, on a carbon chain or ring. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions. Nomenclature A systematic method for naming organic compounds based on structure and functional groups. Ring A cyclic structure of connected carbon atoms, which may have substituents like carbaldehyde attached.
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Naming Aldehydes
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
2 problems
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Naming Ketones
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
4 problems
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19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 14 problems
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19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition - Part 2 of 3
1 topic 13 problems
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19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition - Part 3 of 3
2 topics 13 problems
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