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Naming Aldehydes definitions

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  • Aldehyde
    A terminal carbonyl-containing group with a hydrogen attached, always found at the end of a carbon chain.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to aldehydes and ketones.
  • Suffix
    A word ending, such as -al, used to indicate the presence of a specific functional group in organic nomenclature.
  • Root Chain
    The longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in a molecule, serving as the base for naming.
  • Terminal Position
    A location at the end of a carbon chain, characteristic of where an aldehyde group is always found.
  • Ketone
    A functional group with a carbonyl bonded to two carbons, always internal and never at the chain's end.
  • Alcohol
    A functional group where a hydroxyl group is bonded to a saturated carbon atom, named with the suffix -ol.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group, such as an aldehyde, attached to but not part of the main carbon chain or ring.
  • Carbaldehyde
    A naming term for an aldehyde group when it acts as a substituent, especially on a ring, requiring a locant.
  • Locant
    A number indicating the position of a substituent, such as carbaldehyde, on a carbon chain or ring.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.
  • Nomenclature
    A systematic method for naming organic compounds based on structure and functional groups.
  • Ring
    A cyclic structure of connected carbon atoms, which may have substituents like carbaldehyde attached.