Naming Alkenes quiz #1 Flashcards

How is propyne identified among organic molecules based on IUPAC nomenclature rules?
Propyne is identified as a three-carbon hydrocarbon with a triple bond, named by modifying 'propane' to 'propyne' to indicate the presence of the triple bond.
What defines a terminal alkene, and how can you recognize one among a set of alkenes?
A terminal alkene has its double bond at the end of the carbon chain, meaning one of the double-bonded carbons is bonded to a hydrogen and is at the chain terminus.
How can you distinguish an alkene from other types of organic molecules?
An alkene contains at least one carbon-carbon double bond, indicated by the '-ene' suffix in its name.
What step in naming unsaturated hydrocarbons is specific to alkenes and not alkynes?
Assigning the lowest possible number to the first carbon of the double bond is a step used for alkenes; for alkynes, the same rule applies but for the triple bond.
How is the structure of 4-ethylhex-2-yne determined using IUPAC rules?
4-ethylhex-2-yne is a six-carbon chain (hex-) with a triple bond starting at carbon 2 (-2-yne) and an ethyl group attached to carbon 4.
How do you name a molecule with a triple bond at the third carbon in a seven-carbon chain?
A seven-carbon chain with a triple bond starting at carbon 3 is named 3-heptyne.
What term best describes an alkene with a double bond at the end of the carbon chain?
A terminal alkene.
How do you systematically name three different alkenes?
Systematic naming of alkenes involves identifying the longest carbon chain containing the double bond, numbering the chain to give the double bond the lowest possible number, and naming substituents with their positions.
How is the structure of 3-fluoro-2,2-dimethylpentane determined?
3-fluoro-2,2-dimethylpentane is a five-carbon chain with two methyl groups on carbon 2 and a fluorine atom on carbon 3.
How is the structure of 1,4-dimethylbenzene determined?
1,4-dimethylbenzene is a benzene ring with methyl groups attached to carbons 1 and 4.
What is the process for naming alkenes using IUPAC nomenclature?
Identify the longest chain containing the double bond, number the chain to give the double bond the lowest possible number, and name substituents with their positions.
How is (E)-4-bromo-5-methylhex-3-en-1-yne named according to IUPAC rules?
It is a six-carbon chain with a double bond at carbon 3 (hex-3-en), a triple bond at carbon 1 (1-yne), a bromo substituent at carbon 4, a methyl at carbon 5, and E stereochemistry at the double bond.
How is 1,3-dinitrocyclopentane named and structured?
1,3-dinitrocyclopentane is a cyclopentane ring with nitro groups attached to carbons 1 and 3.
How is 4-(tert-butyl)-6-ethylnonane named and structured?
4-(tert-butyl)-6-ethylnonane is a nine-carbon chain with a tert-butyl group at carbon 4 and an ethyl group at carbon 6.
How is 2-vinylpentane named and structured?
2-vinylpentane is a five-carbon chain with a vinyl group (–CH=CH2) attached to carbon 2.
What is the process for naming an alkene shown in a structure?
Identify the longest chain containing the double bond, number the chain to give the double bond the lowest possible number, and name substituents with their positions.
How is 2,3-dimethyloctanal named and structured?
2,3-dimethyloctanal is an eight-carbon chain with an aldehyde group at carbon 1 and methyl groups at carbons 2 and 3.
How do you name an alkene and indicate its stereochemistry using E/Z designators?
Assign E/Z based on the priority of groups attached to the double-bonded carbons, then name the alkene with the appropriate designator before the name.
How do you select the correct common or IUPAC name for a given organic structure?
Use IUPAC rules: identify the longest chain, assign numbers to give priority to functional groups, and name substituents with their positions.
How do you name an alkene, ensuring correct spelling and punctuation?
Follow IUPAC rules for naming, including correct placement of numbers, hyphens, and substituent names, and ensure the spelling matches the systematic name.
How do you draw three different alkenes with the molecular formula C5H10?
Draw three five-carbon structures each containing one double bond, varying the position of the double bond and branching to create different isomers.
How do you draw the alkene formed from 1-heptyne?
Hydrogenate the triple bond in 1-heptyne to form a double bond, resulting in 1-heptene.
How is trans-1-bromo-3-isopropylcyclohexane named and structured?
It is a cyclohexane ring with a bromo group at carbon 1 and an isopropyl group at carbon 3, with the two substituents on opposite sides (trans).
How is (2S,3S)-2-bromo-3-phenylbutane named and structured?
(2S,3S)-2-bromo-3-phenylbutane is a four-carbon chain with a bromo group at carbon 2, a phenyl group at carbon 3, and both centers having S configuration.
How do you name an alkene and indicate its stereochemistry?
Assign the lowest possible number to the double bond, name substituents, and use E/Z designators to indicate stereochemistry.
How is trans-3-methylcyclopentanecarbaldehyde named and structured?
It is a cyclopentane ring with a methyl group at carbon 3 and an aldehyde group attached to the ring, with the methyl and aldehyde on opposite sides (trans).
How is 6-bromo-2,3-dimethyl-2-hexene named and structured?
It is a six-carbon chain with a double bond at carbon 2, methyl groups at carbons 2 and 3, and a bromo group at carbon 6.
How is 3-isopropyl-2-hexene named and structured?
It is a six-carbon chain with a double bond at carbon 2 and an isopropyl group at carbon 3.
How is (R)-3-isopropyl-4-methoxy-4-methylpent-1-yne named and structured?
It is a five-carbon chain with a triple bond at carbon 1, an isopropyl group at carbon 3, and methoxy and methyl groups at carbon 4, with R configuration at the chiral center.
How is (Z)-1,3,5-tribromo-2-pentene named and structured?
It is a five-carbon chain with a double bond at carbon 2, bromo groups at carbons 1, 3, and 5, and Z stereochemistry at the double bond.
What is the process for naming multiple alkenes in a set?
For each alkene, identify the longest chain containing the double bond, number the chain to give the double bond the lowest possible number, and name substituents with their positions.
How do you draw 1,1-dibromo-2-chlorocyclopropane?
Draw a cyclopropane ring with two bromine atoms attached to carbon 1 and a chlorine atom attached to carbon 2.
How is (R)-2,3-dimethylheptane named and structured?
It is a seven-carbon chain with methyl groups at carbons 2 and 3, and R configuration at the chiral center.
How is 2-bromo-3-methyl-3-heptanol named and structured?
It is a seven-carbon chain with a hydroxyl group at carbon 3, a methyl group at carbon 3, and a bromo group at carbon 2.
How is 2-tert-butylheptanoic acid named and structured?
It is a seven-carbon chain with a carboxylic acid group at carbon 1 and a tert-butyl group at carbon 2.
How is 3-ethyl-5-isobutyl-3-methylnonane named and structured?
It is a nine-carbon chain with an ethyl group at carbon 3, an isobutyl group at carbon 5, and a methyl group at carbon 3.