When alkanes contain double or triple bonds, that totally changes the way we name the molecule.
How to name alkenes and alkynes
Alkenes and alkynes are named as modifiers, meaning we add suffix modifiers to the root chain:
Double and triple bonds get priority, so try to give them the smallest number possible.
Name the following alkene
