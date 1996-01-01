Naming Alkyl Halides quiz #1 Flashcards

How can you identify a primary alkyl halide based on its structure?
A primary alkyl halide is a compound in which the halogen atom is attached to a carbon that is itself bonded to only one other carbon atom.
How can you identify a tertiary alkyl halide based on its structure?
A tertiary alkyl halide is a compound in which the halogen atom is attached to a carbon that is bonded to three other carbon atoms.
How can you identify a secondary alkyl halide based on its structure?
A secondary alkyl halide is a compound in which the halogen atom is attached to a carbon that is bonded to two other carbon atoms.
What is the definition of a secondary alkyl halide?
What is a halide hydrocarbon, and how can you distinguish it from other compounds?
A halide hydrocarbon is an organic compound containing both hydrogen and carbon atoms, with at least one halogen atom (fluorine, chlorine, bromine, or iodine) attached to the carbon chain. Compounds lacking a halogen atom are not halide hydrocarbons.
How would you name the compound 4-bromobutanone according to alkyl halide nomenclature rules?
The compound 4-bromobutanone is named by indicating the position of the bromine substituent (at carbon 4) and the ketone functional group (butanone), resulting in the name 4-bromobutanone.
How would you name the compound (CH3CH2)3CBr using alkyl halide nomenclature rules?
The compound (CH3CH2)3CBr is named as tert-butyl bromide, since the central carbon is bonded to three ethyl groups and one bromine atom, making it a tertiary alkyl halide.
What prefixes are used for the halogen substituents when naming alkyl halides?
The prefixes are fluoro for fluorine, chloro for chlorine, bromo for bromine, and iodo for iodine. These prefixes are placed before the root chain name to indicate the type of halogen present.
When numbering the carbon chain for an alkyl halide, what determines the starting point?
The chain is numbered from the end closest to any substituent, regardless of whether it is a halogen or another group. Alkyl halides do not have priority in determining the numbering direction.
How are alkyl halides incorporated into the name of a compound according to IUPAC rules?
Alkyl halides are named as substituents and their position is indicated by a number before the root chain. No special modifiers are used; the halogen prefix is simply added as with other substituents.