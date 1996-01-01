Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes

Naming Alkyl Halides

Next Topic

Now it’s time to start naming functional groups! We’ll start with alkyl halides because they are some of the easiest to name. 

1

concept

How to name alkyl halides

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

In summary:

  • Alkyl halides are named as substituentsnot modifiers (they are named before the chain, not within it).
  • Alkyl halides don't get priority when deciding where to start numbering a chain. We must start with the closest substituent.

 

Use the following prefixes for the halogens:

Content
2

example

Name the following alkyl halide

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

Reminder: Always select the root chain before moving onto common substituents!

 

Quick tip for this next one:

  • Even though alkyl halides have no priority in numbering by location, they still have priority in alphabetical order. 
3

example

Name the following alkyl halide

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

Yeah, I know that one sucked. Sorry, just trying to help you guys kill this topic!

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.