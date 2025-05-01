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Naming Amides definitions

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  • Amide
    A carboxylic acid derivative where the -OH group is replaced by a nitrogen atom, often with alkyl substituents.
  • Carboxylic Acid Derivative
    A compound structurally related to carboxylic acids, modified by replacing the hydroxyl group with another atom or group.
  • Parent Chain
    The longest continuous carbon chain containing the carbonyl group, serving as the base for naming.
  • Suffix
    A word ending, such as 'amide', added to the parent chain name to indicate functional group identity.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group, like an alkyl group, attached to the main structure, often specified in amide nomenclature.
  • Nitrogen
    An atom in amides capable of forming up to three bonds, allowing for multiple substituents.
  • Nomenclature
    A systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring clarity and consistency in structure identification.
  • IUPAC Name
    A standardized chemical name assigned according to international rules, often used for precise identification.
  • Common Name
    A traditional or non-systematic name for a compound, sometimes used alongside IUPAC names.
  • Alkyl Group
    A hydrocarbon fragment, such as methyl or ethyl, that can be attached to the nitrogen in amides.
  • N,N-Substitution
    A naming convention indicating two identical groups attached to the nitrogen atom in an amide.
  • Locational Descriptor
    A number or Greek letter used to specify the position of a substituent on the parent chain.
  • Ester
    A carboxylic acid derivative where the -OH group is replaced by an -OR group, allowing only one substituent on oxygen.