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Amide A carboxylic acid derivative where the -OH group is replaced by a nitrogen atom, often with alkyl substituents. Carboxylic Acid Derivative A compound structurally related to carboxylic acids, modified by replacing the hydroxyl group with another atom or group. Parent Chain The longest continuous carbon chain containing the carbonyl group, serving as the base for naming. Suffix A word ending, such as 'amide', added to the parent chain name to indicate functional group identity. Substituent An atom or group, like an alkyl group, attached to the main structure, often specified in amide nomenclature. Nitrogen An atom in amides capable of forming up to three bonds, allowing for multiple substituents. Nomenclature A systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring clarity and consistency in structure identification. IUPAC Name A standardized chemical name assigned according to international rules, often used for precise identification. Common Name A traditional or non-systematic name for a compound, sometimes used alongside IUPAC names. Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon fragment, such as methyl or ethyl, that can be attached to the nitrogen in amides. N,N-Substitution A naming convention indicating two identical groups attached to the nitrogen atom in an amide. Locational Descriptor A number or Greek letter used to specify the position of a substituent on the parent chain. Ester A carboxylic acid derivative where the -OH group is replaced by an -OR group, allowing only one substituent on oxygen.
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Naming Amides
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
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20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 1 of 3
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20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 3 of 3
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