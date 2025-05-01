Amide A carboxylic acid derivative where the -OH group is replaced by a nitrogen atom, often with alkyl substituents.

Carboxylic Acid Derivative A compound structurally related to carboxylic acids, modified by replacing the hydroxyl group with another atom or group.

Parent Chain The longest continuous carbon chain containing the carbonyl group, serving as the base for naming.

Suffix A word ending, such as 'amide', added to the parent chain name to indicate functional group identity.

Substituent An atom or group, like an alkyl group, attached to the main structure, often specified in amide nomenclature.

Nitrogen An atom in amides capable of forming up to three bonds, allowing for multiple substituents.