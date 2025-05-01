Benzene A six-membered aromatic ring with alternating double bonds, often depicted with a circle to indicate resonance.

Aromaticity A property of cyclic, planar molecules with delocalized electrons, resulting in unusual stability and resonance.

Phenol A benzene derivative with a hydroxyl group directly attached to the ring.

Toluene A benzene ring bearing a methyl group as its substituent.

Aniline A benzene derivative with an amino group attached to the ring.

Benzoic Acid A benzene ring substituted with a carboxylic acid group.