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Naming Benzene Rings definitions

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  • Benzene
    A six-membered aromatic ring with alternating double bonds, often depicted with a circle to indicate resonance.
  • Aromaticity
    A property of cyclic, planar molecules with delocalized electrons, resulting in unusual stability and resonance.
  • Phenol
    A benzene derivative with a hydroxyl group directly attached to the ring.
  • Toluene
    A benzene ring bearing a methyl group as its substituent.
  • Aniline
    A benzene derivative with an amino group attached to the ring.
  • Benzoic Acid
    A benzene ring substituted with a carboxylic acid group.
  • Benzaldehyde
    A benzene ring with an aldehyde group as its substituent.
  • Acetophenone
    A benzene ring bearing a methyl ketone group.
  • Xylene
    A benzene ring with two methyl groups as substituents.
  • Ortho
    A locational descriptor for substituents on adjacent positions (1,2) of a benzene ring.
  • Meta
    A locational descriptor for substituents separated by one carbon (1,3) on a benzene ring.
  • Para
    A locational descriptor for substituents positioned opposite each other (1,4) on a benzene ring.
  • Resonance
    A phenomenon where electrons are delocalized across a molecule, often depicted by a circle in benzene.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group of atoms replacing a hydrogen on a benzene ring, altering its properties and name.
  • Numerical Locator
    A system using numbers to specify positions of three or more substituents on a benzene ring.