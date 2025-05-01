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Benzene A six-membered aromatic ring with alternating double bonds, often depicted with a circle to indicate resonance. Aromaticity A property of cyclic, planar molecules with delocalized electrons, resulting in unusual stability and resonance. Phenol A benzene derivative with a hydroxyl group directly attached to the ring. Toluene A benzene ring bearing a methyl group as its substituent. Aniline A benzene derivative with an amino group attached to the ring. Benzoic Acid A benzene ring substituted with a carboxylic acid group. Benzaldehyde A benzene ring with an aldehyde group as its substituent. Acetophenone A benzene ring bearing a methyl ketone group. Xylene A benzene ring with two methyl groups as substituents. Ortho A locational descriptor for substituents on adjacent positions (1,2) of a benzene ring. Meta A locational descriptor for substituents separated by one carbon (1,3) on a benzene ring. Para A locational descriptor for substituents positioned opposite each other (1,4) on a benzene ring. Resonance A phenomenon where electrons are delocalized across a molecule, often depicted by a circle in benzene. Substituent An atom or group of atoms replacing a hydrogen on a benzene ring, altering its properties and name. Numerical Locator A system using numbers to specify positions of three or more substituents on a benzene ring.
Naming Benzene Rings definitions
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