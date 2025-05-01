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What is the significance of the circle inside a benzene ring in structural formulas? The circle represents resonance among the double bonds, indicating aromaticity and a fully conjugated system. What is the common name for a benzene ring with a hydroxyl group attached? It is called phenol. What is the common name for a benzene ring with a methyl group attached? It is called toluene. What is the common name for a benzene ring with an amino group attached? It is called aniline. What is the common name for a benzene ring with a carboxylic acid group attached? It is called benzoic acid. What is the common name for a benzene ring with an aldehyde group attached? It is called benzaldehyde. What is the common name for a benzene ring with a methyl ketone group attached? It is called acetophenone. What is the common name for a benzene ring with two methyl groups attached? It is called xylene. What is the common name for a benzene ring with a methoxy group attached? It is called anisole. What is the common name for a benzene ring with two hydroxyl groups in the 1,2 positions? It is called catechol. Do mono-substituted benzene rings require locational prefixes in their names? No, locational prefixes are not needed for mono-substituted benzenes. What locational term is used for two substituents in the 1,2 positions on a benzene ring? The term 'ortho' is used for 1,2 positions. What locational term is used for two substituents in the 1,3 positions on a benzene ring? The term 'meta' is used for 1,3 positions. What locational term is used for two substituents in the 1,4 positions on a benzene ring? The term 'para' is used for 1,4 positions. How are benzene rings with three or more substituents named? Numerical locators are used for three or more substituents, as ortho, meta, and para become inadequate.
Naming Benzene Rings quiz
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