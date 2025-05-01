What is the significance of the circle inside a benzene ring in structural formulas? The circle represents resonance among the double bonds, indicating aromaticity and a fully conjugated system.

What is the common name for a benzene ring with a hydroxyl group attached? It is called phenol.

What is the common name for a benzene ring with a methyl group attached? It is called toluene.

What is the common name for a benzene ring with an amino group attached? It is called aniline.

What is the common name for a benzene ring with a carboxylic acid group attached? It is called benzoic acid.

What is the common name for a benzene ring with an aldehyde group attached? It is called benzaldehyde.