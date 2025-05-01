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Naming Benzene Rings quiz

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  • What is the significance of the circle inside a benzene ring in structural formulas?
    The circle represents resonance among the double bonds, indicating aromaticity and a fully conjugated system.
  • What is the common name for a benzene ring with a hydroxyl group attached?
    It is called phenol.
  • What is the common name for a benzene ring with a methyl group attached?
    It is called toluene.
  • What is the common name for a benzene ring with an amino group attached?
    It is called aniline.
  • What is the common name for a benzene ring with a carboxylic acid group attached?
    It is called benzoic acid.
  • What is the common name for a benzene ring with an aldehyde group attached?
    It is called benzaldehyde.
  • What is the common name for a benzene ring with a methyl ketone group attached?
    It is called acetophenone.
  • What is the common name for a benzene ring with two methyl groups attached?
    It is called xylene.
  • What is the common name for a benzene ring with a methoxy group attached?
    It is called anisole.
  • What is the common name for a benzene ring with two hydroxyl groups in the 1,2 positions?
    It is called catechol.
  • Do mono-substituted benzene rings require locational prefixes in their names?
    No, locational prefixes are not needed for mono-substituted benzenes.
  • What locational term is used for two substituents in the 1,2 positions on a benzene ring?
    The term 'ortho' is used for 1,2 positions.
  • What locational term is used for two substituents in the 1,3 positions on a benzene ring?
    The term 'meta' is used for 1,3 positions.
  • What locational term is used for two substituents in the 1,4 positions on a benzene ring?
    The term 'para' is used for 1,4 positions.
  • How are benzene rings with three or more substituents named?
    Numerical locators are used for three or more substituents, as ortho, meta, and para become inadequate.