Naming Carboxylic Acids quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the common names for the first five straight-chain carboxylic acids, and how are they named in the IUPAC system?

The common names for the first five straight-chain carboxylic acids are: formic acid (1 carbon), acetic acid (2 carbons), propionic acid (3 carbons), butyric acid (4 carbons), and valeric acid (5 carbons). In the IUPAC system, these are named methanoic acid, ethanoic acid, propanoic acid, butanoic acid, and pentanoic acid, respectively.