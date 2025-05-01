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Naming Cycloalkanes definitions

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  • Cycloalkane
    A saturated hydrocarbon featuring a ring structure formed by carbon atoms, named by adding a prefix to the root alkane.
  • Monocyclic Compound
    A molecule containing a single ring of atoms, often making naming straightforward due to symmetry.
  • Root Chain
    The main carbon chain or ring in a molecule, chosen based on the greatest number of carbons present.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group attached to the main ring or chain, whose position may or may not need specification.
  • Bicyclic Compound
    A molecule composed of two rings sharing two or more atoms, often connected by a single bond.
  • Declin
    A bicyclic structure formed from two cyclohexane rings fused together, serving as a key example in nomenclature.
  • Bridged Compound
    A bicyclic molecule where two non-adjacent atoms are connected by a bridge, resulting in three rings.
  • Norbornane
    A common bridged bicyclic hydrocarbon with a cyclohexane core and two five-membered rings.
  • Bridgehead Atom
    A carbon atom where two or more rings in a bicyclic or bridged system are joined together.
  • Ring Rotation
    A property of cyclic molecules allowing substituents to occupy equivalent positions, simplifying naming.
  • Branch
    A group or chain extending from the main ring or chain, affecting the molecule's structure and naming.
  • Location Number
    A numerical designation used to specify the position of a substituent on a ring when more than one is present.
  • Bridge
    A set of atoms connecting two non-adjacent atoms in a bicyclic system, forming additional rings.
  • Cyclohexane
    A six-membered saturated carbon ring, often used as a reference structure in cycloalkane nomenclature.