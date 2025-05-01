Cycloalkane A saturated hydrocarbon featuring a ring structure formed by carbon atoms, named by adding a prefix to the root alkane.

Monocyclic Compound A molecule containing a single ring of atoms, often making naming straightforward due to symmetry.

Root Chain The main carbon chain or ring in a molecule, chosen based on the greatest number of carbons present.

Substituent An atom or group attached to the main ring or chain, whose position may or may not need specification.

Bicyclic Compound A molecule composed of two rings sharing two or more atoms, often connected by a single bond.

Declin A bicyclic structure formed from two cyclohexane rings fused together, serving as a key example in nomenclature.