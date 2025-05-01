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Cycloalkane A saturated hydrocarbon featuring a ring structure formed by carbon atoms, named by adding a prefix to the root alkane. Monocyclic Compound A molecule containing a single ring of atoms, often making naming straightforward due to symmetry. Root Chain The main carbon chain or ring in a molecule, chosen based on the greatest number of carbons present. Substituent An atom or group attached to the main ring or chain, whose position may or may not need specification. Bicyclic Compound A molecule composed of two rings sharing two or more atoms, often connected by a single bond. Declin A bicyclic structure formed from two cyclohexane rings fused together, serving as a key example in nomenclature. Bridged Compound A bicyclic molecule where two non-adjacent atoms are connected by a bridge, resulting in three rings. Norbornane A common bridged bicyclic hydrocarbon with a cyclohexane core and two five-membered rings. Bridgehead Atom A carbon atom where two or more rings in a bicyclic or bridged system are joined together. Ring Rotation A property of cyclic molecules allowing substituents to occupy equivalent positions, simplifying naming. Branch A group or chain extending from the main ring or chain, affecting the molecule's structure and naming. Location Number A numerical designation used to specify the position of a substituent on a ring when more than one is present. Bridge A set of atoms connecting two non-adjacent atoms in a bicyclic system, forming additional rings. Cyclohexane A six-membered saturated carbon ring, often used as a reference structure in cycloalkane nomenclature.
Naming Cycloalkanes definitions
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Naming Cycloalkanes
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
7 problems
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Naming Bicyclic Compounds
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
1 problem
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 1 of 4
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 2 of 4
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 3 of 4
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 4 of 4
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