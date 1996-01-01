Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Ringed structures are easy to name, you just need to use a new prefix (aka –cyclo)!
Hint: Benzene and a cyclohexane are NOT the same thing. Remember, benzene has double bonds in it!
How to find the root name for cycloalkanes
In general, we assign the root name to the portion of the alkane that has the greater number of carbons.
Determining Root Name
Determining Root Name
If you only have one substituent on your ring, the numerical location is unnecessary!
Why it is okay to omit a single location for monocyclics
Time to complete those names. Let's give it a try.
Name the following alkane
Name the following alkane
Great job! Did you remember to include the location for the first example? Remember, that location is not optional!
Bicyclics are also forms of cycloalkanes, but since they are not monocyclic, they have completely different rules for naming! (See next topic)
What is a bicyclic molecule?