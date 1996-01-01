Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry

4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes

Naming Cycloalkanes

Ringed structures are easy to name, you just need to use a new prefix (aka –cyclo)!

Hint: Benzene and a cyclohexane are NOT the same thing. Remember, benzene has double bonds in it!

Understanding Cycloalkanes

concept

How to find the root name for cycloalkanes

In general, we assign the root name to the portion of the alkane that has the greater number of carbons

example

Determining Root Name

example

Determining Root Name

Numbering Monocyclic Cycloalkanes

If you only have one substituent on your ring, the numerical location is unnecessary! 

concept

Why it is okay to omit a single location for monocyclics

Time to complete those names. Let's give it a try.

example

Name the following alkane

example

Name the following alkane

Great job! Did you remember to include the location for the first example? Remember, that location is not optional!

Introduction to Bicyclics

Bicyclics are also forms of cycloalkanes, but since they are not monocyclic, they have completely different rules for naming! (See next topic)

concept

What is a bicyclic molecule?

