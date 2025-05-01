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Ester A compound with the general structure COOR, formed from an acid and an alcohol, lacking the functional group name in its nomenclature. Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon chain attached to the oxygen atom in the structure, named first in the compound's nomenclature. Carboxylate A group resembling a carboxylic acid but missing the hydrogen, named with the suffix '-ate' in esters. COOR The general structural formula representing the functional group in these compounds, where R is an alkyl group. Acetate A common name for the two-carbon carboxylate group derived from acetic acid, frequently used in naming. Ethanoate The IUPAC name for the two-carbon carboxylate group, corresponding to ethanoic acid minus hydrogen. Ethyl Group A two-carbon alkyl chain, often found as the first part of the compound's name when attached to oxygen. Carboxylic Acid A functional group similar to the carboxylate part but containing a hydrogen atom, serving as the parent structure. Suffix '-ate' The ending used for the carboxylate portion of the name, indicating the absence of the acidic hydrogen. Common Name A traditional naming system for the carboxylate part, such as acetate, often used in everyday language. IUPAC Name A systematic naming convention for the carboxylate part, such as ethanoate, following international standards. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within molecules responsible for characteristic chemical reactions, such as COOR in these compounds.
Naming Esters definitions
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Naming Esters
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
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Naming Nitriles
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
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20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 1 of 3
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20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 2 of 3
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20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 3 of 3
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