Ester A compound with the general structure COOR, formed from an acid and an alcohol, lacking the functional group name in its nomenclature.

Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon chain attached to the oxygen atom in the structure, named first in the compound's nomenclature.

Carboxylate A group resembling a carboxylic acid but missing the hydrogen, named with the suffix '-ate' in esters.

COOR The general structural formula representing the functional group in these compounds, where R is an alkyl group.

Acetate A common name for the two-carbon carboxylate group derived from acetic acid, frequently used in naming.

Ethanoate The IUPAC name for the two-carbon carboxylate group, corresponding to ethanoic acid minus hydrogen.