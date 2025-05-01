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Naming Esters definitions

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  • Ester
    A compound with the general structure COOR, formed from an acid and an alcohol, lacking the functional group name in its nomenclature.
  • Alkyl Group
    A hydrocarbon chain attached to the oxygen atom in the structure, named first in the compound's nomenclature.
  • Carboxylate
    A group resembling a carboxylic acid but missing the hydrogen, named with the suffix '-ate' in esters.
  • COOR
    The general structural formula representing the functional group in these compounds, where R is an alkyl group.
  • Acetate
    A common name for the two-carbon carboxylate group derived from acetic acid, frequently used in naming.
  • Ethanoate
    The IUPAC name for the two-carbon carboxylate group, corresponding to ethanoic acid minus hydrogen.
  • Ethyl Group
    A two-carbon alkyl chain, often found as the first part of the compound's name when attached to oxygen.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    A functional group similar to the carboxylate part but containing a hydrogen atom, serving as the parent structure.
  • Suffix '-ate'
    The ending used for the carboxylate portion of the name, indicating the absence of the acidic hydrogen.
  • Common Name
    A traditional naming system for the carboxylate part, such as acetate, often used in everyday language.
  • IUPAC Name
    A systematic naming convention for the carboxylate part, such as ethanoate, following international standards.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within molecules responsible for characteristic chemical reactions, such as COOR in these compounds.