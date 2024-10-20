Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 31 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is a nucleotide found in DNA? A) Adenosine B) Thymidine C) Cytidine D) Guanosine B) Thymidine

What are the 3 parts of a nucleotide? A nucleotide consists of a nitrogenous base, a sugar (ribose or deoxyribose), and a phosphate group.

Which of the following is not a component of a nucleotide? A) Nitrogenous base B) Sugar C) Phosphate group D) Amino acid D) Amino acid

A nucleotide is made of which of the following chemical components? A) Nitrogenous base, sugar, phosphate B) Amino acid, sugar, phosphate C) Lipid, sugar, phosphate D) Protein, sugar, phosphate A) Nitrogenous base, sugar, phosphate

What is the difference between a ribonucleotide and a deoxyribonucleotide? A ribonucleotide contains ribose sugar, while a deoxyribonucleotide contains deoxyribose sugar.

What are the 3 parts that make up a nucleotide? A nitrogenous base, a sugar, and a phosphate group.

Which of the following are components of nucleotides? A) Nitrogenous base B) Sugar C) Phosphate group D) All of the above D) All of the above

Which is an example of a nucleotide? A) Adenosine B) Cytidine C) Guanosine D) Thymidine monophosphate D) Thymidine monophosphate

Which of the following could be a nucleotide of RNA? A) Deoxyadenosine B) Uridine monophosphate C) Thymidine D) Deoxycytidine B) Uridine monophosphate

Which of the following is not part of a nucleotide? A) Nitrogenous base B) Sugar C) Phosphate group D) Protein D) Protein

What are the three parts of all nucleotides? A nitrogenous base, a sugar, and a phosphate group.

Which of the following is not a component of nucleotides? A) Nitrogenous base B) Sugar C) Phosphate group D) Lipid D) Lipid

What is the difference between a nucleotide and a nucleoside? A nucleoside consists of a nitrogenous base and a sugar, while a nucleotide also includes a phosphate group.

Which of the following is not a component of nucleotides? A) Nitrogenous base B) Sugar C) Phosphate group D) Fatty acid D) Fatty acid

Which of the following is not a part of the structure of nucleotides? A) Nitrogenous base B) Sugar C) Phosphate group D) Amino acid D) Amino acid

What are the parts that make up a nucleotide? A nitrogenous base, a sugar, and a phosphate group.

Which of these is a nucleotide? A) Adenosine B) Cytidine C) Guanosine D) Adenosine monophosphate D) Adenosine monophosphate

Which of the following is not part of a nucleotide in a DNA molecule? A) Deoxyribose sugar B) Phosphate group C) Thymine D) Uracil D) Uracil

What type of bond attaches the phosphate of one nucleotide to the sugar of another nucleotide? A phosphodiester bond.

Which of the following statements regarding nucleotides is false? A) They contain a nitrogenous base B) They contain a sugar C) They contain a lipid D) They contain a phosphate group C) They contain a lipid

What is the difference between a nucleoside and a nucleotide? A nucleoside consists of a nitrogenous base and a sugar, while a nucleotide also includes a phosphate group.

Which nucleotide is different in RNA compared to DNA? A) Adenine B) Guanine C) Cytosine D) Uracil D) Uracil

Which of the following is not present in a nucleotide? A) Nitrogenous base B) Sugar C) Phosphate group D) Protein D) Protein

Which is not a component of a nucleotide? A) Nitrogenous base B) Sugar C) Phosphate group D) Amino acid D) Amino acid

Which nucleoside has the largest molecular weight? A) Adenosine B) Cytidine C) Guanosine D) Thymidine C) Guanosine

What type of bond connects one nucleotide to the next nucleotide? A phosphodiester bond.

Which of the following is not a nucleotide? A) Adenosine monophosphate B) Cytidine monophosphate C) Guanosine D) Thymidine monophosphate C) Guanosine

Which statement is true of nucleotides? A) They contain a nitrogenous base B) They contain a sugar C) They contain a phosphate group D) All of the above D) All of the above

Which of these is not part of a nucleotide in a DNA molecule? A) Deoxyribose sugar B) Phosphate group C) Thymine D) Uracil D) Uracil

What is the only nucleotide that can bond with adenine in DNA? Thymine.