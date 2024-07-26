Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Video transcript
Now when it comes to naming nucleosides, we're gonna say it's the name of the Nitrogenous base with a suffix modifier. And remember, when it comes to our Nitrogenous bases, we put them in 2 categories. Our pyrimidines, which is our single ringed molecule, and then our purines, which is our double ringed molecule. When it comes to pyrimidines, the ending changes to iodine, and when it becomes purines, when it's involved purines, it's o sign. If we take a look here, we have an RNA nucleoside being created. Remember, RNA uses the nitrogenous base uracil. So here we have our ribosugar, we have our uracil. When they connect together through a condensation reaction we have the loss of water. This helps to create this glycosidic bond right here between the Nitrogen and the anomeric carbon. Here we would change the ending of the nitrogenous base, so now it's no longer uracil, it's urodine. So we have replaced the acyl or uracil part of this with iodine. Over here, we have the DNA nucleoside. So remember, DNA uses 2 deoxyribose sugar instead of ribosugar like RNA. Here we have Adenine. Again, we're going to have the creation of our glycosidic bond right here between the nitrogen and the anomeric carbon. Here, what we need to note is in addition to the suffix modifier we have to use the prefix deoxy to designate that this carbon number 2 doesn't have an o h u, it has just an h. So here the name would be deoxy and because it is a purine ring, the ending is o sign. So it becomes adenosine. So here, I kept this part here, and the yne portion became o sign. So 2 oh, so it becomes deoxy adenosine as the name of this particular nucleosine. So just remember these naming conventions when it comes to our different types of nucleosides.
Video transcript
Now remember that a nucleoside is just a precursor to a nucleotide. We learned that when it comes to nucleosides, the pyrimidine, we change the ending to iodine, and with the purine, we change the ending to o side. Here, we're now looking at nucleotides. With nucleotides, we would just add 5 prime mono monophosphate to the end of the nucleoside name. So just remember, if we're looking at just the nucleoside portion, it would have been, Urodyne, but because we're adding the phosphate group to make a nucleotide, we add 5 monophosphate. 5 because the phosphate is connecting to carbon 5 prime. Over here, we had deoxyadenosine because it was a deoxyribosugar with our Adenine or Adenine Nitrogenous Base. That gave us this Deoxy Adenosine as the name but because we're adding this Phosphate group to our 5 Prime Carbon, we add 5 Prime Monophosphate to the end of the name. So just remember, to be able to name these nucleotides, it's important to remember the naming conventions and rules for naming the given nucleoside. Once you know the name of the nucleoside, just add 5 monophosphate to the end of the name.
Video transcript
Here, we're gonna take a look at our naming summary. So we have our RNA and our DNA. Remember, the difference in bases is that for RNA, we use uracil, and for DNA, we use thymine. Now here with the nucleoside, remember, when it comes to a pyrimidine, we change the ending to iodine. And when it's a purine involved as a nitrogenous base, the ending changes to o sign. So if we take a look here, we have cytosine, uracil, adenine, and guanine, and then their nucleoside names For the pyrimidines, we change them to iodine, so cy cytiodine, urodine, and then for the purines, we change them to ocine, so adenosine, guanosine. With the nucleotide, all we do is we add 5 prime monophosphate to the end of the name. So it would be each of these with 5 Prime Monophosphate to the end of the name. Remember, each one of these nitrogenous bases has a one letter code for themselves. So cytosine is c, uracil is u, adenine is a, guanine is g. But here we're talking about the monophosphate version of them, so we'd have to add m p at the end for monophosphate. So these would be their abbreviations. With DNA, we have here cytosine, thymine, adenine, and guanine. Remember with DNA, we have to use the prefix of deoxy as well. So that's the that's the difference here. We have deoxy, but then the rest of the name is the same. Here we have thymine and because thymine is a pyrimidine, it uses the ending iodine. Again, we have deoxy and deoxy. Just like RNA, once we introduce the phosphate group to the 5 prime carbon, we add 5 prime monophosphate to the end of the name. Here, the difference now, in addition to these small changes like deoxy, we'd have to add a d, lowercase d, to the front of the name to represent the deoxy component involved. Then we would include the one letter abbreviation for each of these nitrogenous bases. So Cytosine is c, Thymine is t, Adenine is a, Guanine is g. And we're talking about the mono phosphate version of them, the nucleotide version. So we'd write m p at the end. So these will represent the abbreviations of each one of these nucleotides. So just remember the naming convention that you learned when it comes to nucleosides. And then when it comes to nucleotides, you add 5 Primedylphosphate to the other name. Remember the one letter code for each of these nitrogenous bases? We add m p to the end of it to represent the monophosphate. If a deoxyribonucleic acid is being used in the form of DNA, we add lowercase d to the front of the name. Right? So just remember these naming conventions and these naming summaries.
Video transcript
Here it says, name the following nucleoside. Alright. So if we take a look at this image, we would see that in carbon number 2, there's the absence of an o h group. Just an h here. So this means that we're dealing with DNA. With DNA, we have the prefix of deoxy. Next, they tell me so we're gonna say, this is our prefix deoxy. Next, we're gonna say we're dealing with a 1, ring nitrogenous space. Right? So that means that we're dealing with a pyrimidine. And if we're dealing with a pyrimidine, that means the suffix, the ending, would have to be iodine. And now, what we need to do is we need to figure out what is our nitrogenous space. If we take a look here, this looks like the beginnings or the the the base form of uracil, except we've added a methyl group here. Methyl group. Methyl group. So if we remember our different memory tools, meth, t h y means that we're dealing with thiamine. So the base here is thiamine. So putting it all together, deoxy would be the beginning of the name. Remember, the base is thymine, but we're gonna change the ending to iodine. K. So the base would be thigh and we get rid of the I n e part and we replace it with iodine. So Deoxythymidine will be the name of the given nucleoside presented within this example question.
5
Problem
Problem
Provide a name for the following nucleotide.
A
uridine 5'-monophosphate
B
cytidine 5’-monophosphate
C
urisine 3'-monophosphate
D
cytosine 5’-monophosphate
6
Problem
Problem
Draw a nucleotide structure for GMP.
Video duration:
2m
Play a video:
7
Problem
Problem
Draw a structure for deoxyadenosine 5’-monophosphate.