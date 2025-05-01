Negishi Coupling A palladium- or nickel-catalyzed reaction joining a carbon halide and organozinc halide to form biaryl or bivinyl compounds.

Carbon Halide A molecule containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen, serving as a key reactant in cross-coupling reactions.

Organozinc Halide A compound featuring a zinc atom bonded to an organic group and a halogen, acting as a coupling partner.

Palladium Catalyst A transition metal complex that facilitates bond formation and cleavage during the coupling process.

Nickel Catalyst A transition metal complex alternative to palladium, enabling similar coupling transformations.

Biaryl Product A molecule composed of two aromatic rings directly connected, often formed in coupling reactions.