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Negishi Coupling A palladium- or nickel-catalyzed reaction joining a carbon halide and organozinc halide to form biaryl or bivinyl compounds. Carbon Halide A molecule containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen, serving as a key reactant in cross-coupling reactions. Organozinc Halide A compound featuring a zinc atom bonded to an organic group and a halogen, acting as a coupling partner. Palladium Catalyst A transition metal complex that facilitates bond formation and cleavage during the coupling process. Nickel Catalyst A transition metal complex alternative to palladium, enabling similar coupling transformations. Biaryl Product A molecule composed of two aromatic rings directly connected, often formed in coupling reactions. Bivinyl Product A compound containing two vinyl groups joined together, resulting from specific coupling processes. Oxidative Addition A step where a transition metal inserts into a carbon-halogen bond, increasing its oxidation state. Transmetalation A process where an organic group transfers from zinc to the metal complex, exchanging partners with a halogen. Reductive Elimination A step where two groups on a metal center combine and detach, forming the final product and regenerating the catalyst. Transition Metal Complex A structure where a central metal atom is surrounded by ligands, crucial for catalytic activity. Catalytic Cycle A sequence of steps that regenerates the catalyst, allowing continuous product formation. 18 Electron Rule A guideline stating that transition metal complexes are most stable with 18 valence electrons. Conjugated Product A molecule with alternating single and multiple bonds, resulting in enhanced stability.
Negishi Coupling Reaction definitions
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