What two types of reactants are coupled in the Negishi coupling reaction? A carbon halide (R1X) and an organozinc halide (R2ZnX) are coupled in the Negishi reaction.

Which catalysts are commonly used in the Negishi coupling reaction? Palladium or nickel catalysts are commonly used in the Negishi coupling reaction.

What are the three main steps in the Negishi coupling reaction mechanism? The three main steps are oxidative addition, transmetalation, and reductive elimination.

During oxidative addition, what happens to the carbon-halogen bond? The carbon-halogen bond breaks, and both the carbon and halogen become bonded to the transition metal catalyst.

What occurs during the transmetalation step of the Negishi reaction? The R2 group from the organozinc halide transfers to the metal complex, while the halogen moves from the metal complex to zinc.

What is the final product of the Negishi coupling reaction? The final product is a coupled molecule where R1 and R2 are joined, typically forming a biaryl or bivinyl compound.