Nitrogenous Bases quiz #1 Flashcards

Which base is found only in DNA? Thymine is the base found only in DNA.

Which base is found only in DNA? Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, Thymine Thymine is the base found only in DNA.

Which of these is(are) pyrimidines? Cytosine, Thymine, and Uracil are pyrimidines.

Which of the following nitrogen bases is not found in RNA? Thymine is not found in RNA.

What are the four bases of DNA? The four bases of DNA are Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Thymine.

Which forms of guanine and thymine are favored under physiological conditions? The keto forms of guanine and thymine are favored under physiological conditions.

Which organic molecules are composed of a nitrogenous base? Nucleotides are composed of a nitrogenous base.

What are the letters that represent the 4 bases? The letters are A, G, C, and T for DNA; A, G, C, and U for RNA.

Which of the following bases is not found in mRNA? Thymine is not found in mRNA.

Which 2 biomolecules include the element nitrogen in their structures? Proteins and nucleic acids include nitrogen in their structures.

What is the significance of the pairing of nitrogenous bases? The pairing of nitrogenous bases ensures accurate DNA replication and RNA transcription.

Which of the following is not one of the nitrogen bases found in DNA? Uracil is not found in DNA.

RNA contains which bases? RNA contains Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Uracil.

What is the nitrogen base found in ATP? Adenine is the nitrogen base found in ATP.

What nitrogen base pairs with cytosine? Guanine pairs with cytosine.

Which of the following is not found in DNA? Uracil is not found in DNA.

What are the four nitrogenous bases? The four nitrogenous bases are Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Thymine for DNA; Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Uracil for RNA.

Which nucleotide is not found in RNA? Thymine is not found in RNA.

Which of the following is not found within DNA? Uracil is not found within DNA.

Which of the following statements describe purines but not pyrimidines? Purines have a double-ring structure, while pyrimidines have a single-ring structure.

Which nitrogen-containing base is found only in RNA? Uracil is found only in RNA.

Which base in RNA is different from that in DNA? Uracil in RNA replaces Thymine in DNA.

Which of the following bases is not found in DNA? Uracil is not found in DNA.

Which of the following molecules is a purine nitrogenous base? Adenine and Guanine are purine nitrogenous bases.

Which nitrogen-containing base is found in DNA but not in RNA? Thymine is found in DNA but not in RNA.

Which of the following are pyrimidines? Cytosine, Thymine, and Uracil are pyrimidines.

Which RNA base is bonded with the thymine? In RNA, adenine pairs with uracil, not thymine.

Which nitrogenous base is a component of ATP? Adenine is a component of ATP.

What does adenine pair with? Adenine pairs with Thymine in DNA and Uracil in RNA.

Which base is found only in DNA? Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, Thymine Thymine is found only in DNA.

Which base does RNA have that DNA does not have? RNA has Uracil, which DNA does not have.

A set of 3 nitrogenous bases is called what? A set of 3 nitrogenous bases is called a codon.

Which of the following bases are found in ATP? Adenine is the base found in ATP.

The nitrogenous base adenine is found in all members of which of the following groups of molecules? Adenine is found in DNA, RNA, and ATP.

What nucleotide base in DNA is replaced by uracil in RNA? Thymine in DNA is replaced by Uracil in RNA.

Which two biomolecules contain nitrogen? Proteins and nucleic acids contain nitrogen.

What are the four bases in RNA? The four bases in RNA are Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Uracil.

In an RNA strand, thymine is replaced with? In RNA, thymine is replaced with uracil.

Which base is not found in DNA? Uracil is not found in DNA.