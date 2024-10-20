Nitrogenous Bases quiz #1 Flashcards
Nitrogenous Bases quiz #1
- Which base is found only in DNA?Thymine is the base found only in DNA.
- Which base is found only in DNA? Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, ThymineThymine is the base found only in DNA.
- Which of these is(are) pyrimidines?Cytosine, Thymine, and Uracil are pyrimidines.
- Which of the following nitrogen bases is not found in RNA?Thymine is not found in RNA.
- What are the four bases of DNA?The four bases of DNA are Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Thymine.
- Which forms of guanine and thymine are favored under physiological conditions?The keto forms of guanine and thymine are favored under physiological conditions.
- Which organic molecules are composed of a nitrogenous base?Nucleotides are composed of a nitrogenous base.
- What are the letters that represent the 4 bases?The letters are A, G, C, and T for DNA; A, G, C, and U for RNA.
- Which of the following bases is not found in mRNA?Thymine is not found in mRNA.
- Which 2 biomolecules include the element nitrogen in their structures?Proteins and nucleic acids include nitrogen in their structures.
- What is the significance of the pairing of nitrogenous bases?The pairing of nitrogenous bases ensures accurate DNA replication and RNA transcription.
- Which of the following is not one of the nitrogen bases found in DNA?Uracil is not found in DNA.
- RNA contains which bases?RNA contains Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Uracil.
- What is the nitrogen base found in ATP?Adenine is the nitrogen base found in ATP.
- What nitrogen base pairs with cytosine?Guanine pairs with cytosine.
- Which of the following is not found in DNA?Uracil is not found in DNA.
- What are the four nitrogenous bases?The four nitrogenous bases are Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Thymine for DNA; Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Uracil for RNA.
- Which nucleotide is not found in RNA?Thymine is not found in RNA.
- Which of the following is not found within DNA?Uracil is not found within DNA.
- Which of the following statements describe purines but not pyrimidines?Purines have a double-ring structure, while pyrimidines have a single-ring structure.
- Which nitrogen-containing base is found only in RNA?Uracil is found only in RNA.
- Which base in RNA is different from that in DNA?Uracil in RNA replaces Thymine in DNA.
- Which of the following bases is not found in DNA?Uracil is not found in DNA.
- Which of the following molecules is a purine nitrogenous base?Adenine and Guanine are purine nitrogenous bases.
- Which nitrogen-containing base is found in DNA but not in RNA?Thymine is found in DNA but not in RNA.
- Which of the following are pyrimidines?Cytosine, Thymine, and Uracil are pyrimidines.
- Which RNA base is bonded with the thymine?In RNA, adenine pairs with uracil, not thymine.
- Which nitrogenous base is a component of ATP?Adenine is a component of ATP.
- What does adenine pair with?Adenine pairs with Thymine in DNA and Uracil in RNA.
- Which base is found only in DNA? Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, ThymineThymine is found only in DNA.
- Which base does RNA have that DNA does not have?RNA has Uracil, which DNA does not have.
- A set of 3 nitrogenous bases is called what?A set of 3 nitrogenous bases is called a codon.
- Which of the following bases are found in ATP?Adenine is the base found in ATP.
- The nitrogenous base adenine is found in all members of which of the following groups of molecules?Adenine is found in DNA, RNA, and ATP.
- What nucleotide base in DNA is replaced by uracil in RNA?Thymine in DNA is replaced by Uracil in RNA.
- Which two biomolecules contain nitrogen?Proteins and nucleic acids contain nitrogen.
- What are the four bases in RNA?The four bases in RNA are Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Uracil.
- In an RNA strand, thymine is replaced with?In RNA, thymine is replaced with uracil.
- Which base is not found in DNA?Uracil is not found in DNA.
- What are the four bases of RNA?The four bases of RNA are Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Uracil.