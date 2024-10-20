Nitrogenous Bases quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Nitrogenous Bases quiz #1
  • Which base is found only in DNA?
    Thymine is the base found only in DNA.
  • Which of these is(are) pyrimidines?
    Cytosine, Thymine, and Uracil are pyrimidines.
  • What are the four bases of DNA?
    The four bases of DNA are Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Thymine.
  • Which forms of guanine and thymine are favored under physiological conditions?
    The keto forms of guanine and thymine are favored under physiological conditions.
  • Which organic molecules are composed of a nitrogenous base?
    Nucleotides are composed of a nitrogenous base.
  • What are the letters that represent the 4 bases?
    The letters are A, G, C, and T for DNA; A, G, C, and U for RNA.
  • Which 2 biomolecules include the element nitrogen in their structures?
    Proteins and nucleic acids include nitrogen in their structures.
  • What is the significance of the pairing of nitrogenous bases?
    The pairing of nitrogenous bases ensures accurate DNA replication and RNA transcription.
  • RNA contains which bases?
    RNA contains Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Uracil.
  • What is the nitrogen base found in ATP?
    Adenine is the nitrogen base found in ATP.
  • What nitrogen base pairs with cytosine?
    Guanine pairs with cytosine.
  • What are the four nitrogenous bases?
    The four nitrogenous bases are Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Thymine for DNA; Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Uracil for RNA.
  • Which of the following statements describe purines but not pyrimidines?
    Purines have a double-ring structure, while pyrimidines have a single-ring structure.
  • Which nitrogen-containing base is found only in RNA?
    Uracil is found only in RNA.
  • Which base in RNA is different from that in DNA?
    Uracil in RNA replaces Thymine in DNA.
  • Which of the following molecules is a purine nitrogenous base?
    Adenine and Guanine are purine nitrogenous bases.
  • Which RNA base is bonded with the thymine?
    In RNA, adenine pairs with uracil, not thymine.
  • What does adenine pair with?
    Adenine pairs with Thymine in DNA and Uracil in RNA.
  • A set of 3 nitrogenous bases is called what?
    A set of 3 nitrogenous bases is called a codon.
  • The nitrogenous base adenine is found in all members of which of the following groups of molecules?
    Adenine is found in DNA, RNA, and ATP.
  • What are the four bases in RNA?
    The four bases in RNA are Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Uracil.
