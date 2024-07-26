Nitrogenous Bases - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Hey, everyone. So when it comes to nitrogenous spaces, we're gonna say there are 5 different nitrogenous spaces that are grouped into 2 categories. We're gonna have our pyrimidines versus our purines. Now, pyrimidines, these are our single ringed molecules, and our purines are our double ringed molecules. Now, here we have memory tools to help us remember which is which. When it comes to our Pyrimidines, we're gonna have our Cytosine, our Thymine, and our Uracil. When it comes to Thymine, this is only found within DNA and Uracil is only found within RNA. Later on, we'll talk about their given structures. Right now, we're only caring about grouping them. So these 3 nitrogen spaces all are single, molecules, single ringed molecules. And our memory tool here is that creepy tombs under pyramids. Pyramids, remidines, creepy for cytosine, tombs for thymine, and under for uracil. Here, their one letter abbreviations would be c t u. On the other side, we have our purines, which are our adenine and guanine, so a and g. So it's 2 rings fused together when it comes to these structures, and our memory tool here is pure as gold. Pure for purines, s for adenine, and then g gold guanine. Alright. So just remember, we have our creepy tombs under pyramids and pure as gold to help us group our 5 nitrogenous bases into their 2 categories, being either single ringed molecules or double ringed molecules.
So in this example, it says label each nitrogen space as a pyrimidine p y or a purine p u. So remember when it comes to our pyrimidines, we're gonna say here creepy tombs under pyramids. So here, if we these represent our pyrimidines. When we say creepy here, creepy here stands for cytosine. So this will be p y. Tuomes is for thymine. So p y. U here under is uracil. So p y. And then for purines, we're gonna say purines are pure as gold. So our purines pure. As is for adenine or adenine. So here this would be p u. And then, gold g here is for guanine. So this is how we label each of the following nitrogenous bases based on these two memory tools. We can group them into pyrimidines or purines.
The four nitrogenous bases commonly found in DNA are:
A
Uracil, cytosine, guanine, thymine.
B
Adenine, thymine, cytosine, uracil.
C
Uracil, adenine, cytosine, guanine.
D
Adenine, thymine, cytosine, guanine.
E
None are correct.
In this video, we'll learn some tricks to help us remember the structures of different pyrimidines. So here, first of all, when we say pyrimidine, this is the general structure of pyrimidine. The 3 pyrimidines that we have are just modifications to this original structure, and it all begins with Uracil. Uracil here has its 2 nitrogens just like pyrimidine does, but it also has 2 carbonyl groups. So we have a double bond o here and a double bond o here. Now, here, we had a double bond, but we can no longer have a double bond here because then this carbon will be making 5 bonds. So that's not allowed. But nitrogen ideally wants to make, 3 bonds. To do that, it would have to be connected to a hydrogen. So it'd have a connection to the 2 carbons and then the 3rd bond will be to the hydrogen. We went into the same issue here with this bottom nitrogen. We can't have a double bond like we have here because then this carbonyl carbon will be making 5 bonds. Carbon can only go up to 4. So for nitrogen to reach its 3 bonds, its ideal number of bonds, it'd be connected to a Hydrogen. So this represents the structure of uracil. So just remember, we have our 2 carbonyls here and then each of the Nitrogens to make their 3rd bond connects to a Hydrogen. Now, here uracil, the other two hermitines are just modifications of this, thymine thymine, methyl, So, t h y t h y. This is telling me that uracil and thymine are very similar in structure, the only difference is that there's a methyl group involved. The methyl group would be right here, and then we'd still have our 2 carbonyls here and here, and our nitrages would still have an H of Ps. So this is Thymine. Now, Cytosine is a little bit trickier, But just remember, we're gonna say, cytosine is cyamine group. Alright. So when we see mean group, kinda have a moment of like, oh gosh. Here it goes. Si amine group. So what does this mean? Well, we're gonna still have our carbonyl here. We're gonna still have an h on this nitrogen here. But now, we're still gonna possess this double bond just like this Nitrogen here possesses a double bond. It's making its 3 bonds, so it doesn't need an h on it. And then, cyamine. Amine. Right? It's pronounced the same way as an amine, the functional group amine, which we know is an an h two group. So instead of having 2 carbonyls, we have 1 carbonyl and 1 NH 2 group right here. So this represent our Cytosine. So just remember, this is the starting structure of pyrimidine. The 3 Pyrimidines are just modifications of it. It all starts with Urocell and from there, from Urocell, you can adapt it to give us Thymine or to give us Cytosine. This is the key to remembering the structures of these different types of nitrogenous bases.
Here in this example question it says, Complete a structure of Thymine Base. So remember to draw Thymine we need to remember the structure for Urosil. If we can remember the structure for uracil, we just adapt it to give us Thymine. Now, first of all, remember that our pyrimidines have this basic structure involved. We have our nitrogens here. This will make a double bond, double bond here, and double bond here. This is the general structure of a pyrimidine. Urocell, all we do now is we'd adapt this structure, we'd have 2 carbonyl groups here and here, We'd still have our double bond here. The nitrogen still need to make 3 bonds and they do that by adding an h to each one. This would be Uracil. Thymine, we can get Thymine. Just remember, methyl Because it's connected to the Thymine. So here with that, jet size means we have this similar structure. The difference now is we're gonna add a methyl group. So we'd still have a double bond here. We'd have our 2 carbonyls still. Each nitrogen would still have an h. Methyl for thymine. The methyl will come off of this carbon here. So this will represent the structure for Thymine. Remember, we were able to do it by first remembering what a pyrimidine looks like in terms of this structure, then remembering modifying this structure to uracil. And then just remember, if you know uracil, Thymine is almost the same except we have a methyl involved. So add the methyl group to the appropriate carbony. And there you have it. Thymine represents what we have within the box.
In this video, we'll talk about some tricks that we can remember in order to draw Purine structures. Now, a Purine, the base form is this. We have 2 rings fused together and we see that we have 4 nitrogens within embedded within those rings. Now Adenine. Remember the structure of Adenine, just remember Adenine, adamine, and Amine is an NH 2 group. Here we're just gonna add an NH 2 group to this structure. So here we'd still have a double bond on this nitrogen and we would add our amine to this carbon right here, our n h two group. And this will represent adenine. Now, guanine, if you remember the structure of guanine, we're gonna say go first. This red oxygen indicates that we have a carbonyl. And there goes our red oxygen. Now because we have that carbonyl carbon there, it cannot make a double bond. Otherwise, it'd be making 5 bonds. Right? So a double bond cannot go here. That means this nitrogen is only making 2 bonds. Ideally, it wants to make 3. To get that 3rd bond, it has to connect to a hydrogen. So guanine, we have the go part. And then the second part is amine. So again, we have amine involved. An amine is an NH 2 group. That NH 2 group would go right here. So this represents our structures of Adenine and Guanine. But again, it all originates from the base form of l purine, which is our 2 fused rings with 4 nitrogen atoms embedded within them.
Here it says, complete a structure of the guanine base. So remember, guanine, which is a purine is and its base form of purine would be these 2 nitrogens having double bonds. But we're gonna adapt this base form of purine to give us guanine at the end. Now, to remember the structure of Guanine, we just have to remember, Go Amine. So the go, that red oxygen indicates that we have a carbonyl group. We have to get rid of that double bond there because if we didn't that carbonyl carbon will be making 5 bonds. Carbon can only make up to 4 bonds. Now this gives us an issue though. This nitrogen now isn't making 3 bonds like it ideally wants to. It's only making 2. So in order to make that 3rd bond, you'd have to gain an h. Next, we have Amine. Remember an amine is an NH 2 group. That means we'd have to add an NH 2 group somewhere to the structure which would be right here. So here, this will represent the structure of our guanine nitrogenous base. Remember, we've just adapted the base form of our purine molecule in order to get this particular nitrogenous base.