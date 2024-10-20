Nitrogenous Bases quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 27 ) Hide definitions

Which nucleotide is not found in DNA? Uracil is not found in DNA.

Which of the following is found in DNA nucleotides but not RNA? Thymine is found in DNA nucleotides but not RNA.

Which of the nitrogenous bases below would be classified as purines? Adenine and Guanine are classified as purines.

What is the difference between purines and pyrimidines? Purines have a double-ring structure, while pyrimidines have a single-ring structure.

What part of the nucleotide has a slightly negative charge? The phosphate group of a nucleotide has a slightly negative charge.

Which nitrogen bases are complementary to each other? Adenine pairs with Thymine (or Uracil in RNA), and Cytosine pairs with Guanine.

Which nitrogen bases of DNA are complementary? Adenine pairs with Thymine, and Cytosine pairs with Guanine.

Which describes purines? Purines are nitrogenous bases with a double-ring structure, including Adenine and Guanine.

Which of the following includes all of the pyrimidines found in RNA and DNA? Cytosine, Thymine, and Uracil are the pyrimidines found in RNA and DNA.

Which structure is found in the nucleotides of DNA but not in RNA? Thymine is found in the nucleotides of DNA but not in RNA.

Which of the following nucleotide bases is found only in RNA? Uracil is found only in RNA.

Which of the following are classified as pyrimidines? Cytosine, Thymine, and Uracil are classified as pyrimidines.

What would be the corresponding RNA bases? The corresponding RNA bases are Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Uracil.

Which two of the DNA base pairs are the larger type? Adenine and Guanine are the larger type, classified as purines.

Which of the following nucleic acids contains thymine? DNA contains thymine.

What other molecules in a cell have nitrogen in them? Proteins and nucleic acids have nitrogen in them.