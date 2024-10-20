Nitrogenous Bases quiz #2 Flashcards
Nitrogenous Bases quiz #2
- Which nucleotide is not found in DNA?Uracil is not found in DNA.
- Which of the following is found in DNA nucleotides but not RNA?Thymine is found in DNA nucleotides but not RNA.
- A major difference between DNA and RNA is that RNA has which of the following bases?RNA has Uracil, which DNA does not have.
- Which of the nitrogenous bases below would be classified as purines?Adenine and Guanine are classified as purines.
- What is the difference between purines and pyrimidines?Purines have a double-ring structure, while pyrimidines have a single-ring structure.
- What part of the nucleotide has a slightly negative charge?The phosphate group of a nucleotide has a slightly negative charge.
- Which nitrogen bases are complementary to each other?Adenine pairs with Thymine (or Uracil in RNA), and Cytosine pairs with Guanine.
- Which nitrogen bases of DNA are complementary?Adenine pairs with Thymine, and Cytosine pairs with Guanine.
- What base does RNA have that DNA does not have?RNA has Uracil, which DNA does not have.
- Which describes purines?Purines are nitrogenous bases with a double-ring structure, including Adenine and Guanine.
- Which of the following includes all of the pyrimidines found in RNA and DNA?Cytosine, Thymine, and Uracil are the pyrimidines found in RNA and DNA.
- Which structure is found in the nucleotides of DNA but not in RNA?Thymine is found in the nucleotides of DNA but not in RNA.
- Which of the following is not a base found in DNA?Uracil is not a base found in DNA.
- Which of these is not one of the nitrogenous bases in DNA nucleotides?Uracil is not one of the nitrogenous bases in DNA nucleotides.
- Which of the following nitrogenous bases is not found in DNA?Uracil is not found in DNA.
- Which of the following nucleotides is not found in DNA?Uracil is not found in DNA.
- Which of the following is not a nitrogen base found in DNA?Uracil is not a nitrogen base found in DNA.
- Which of the following nucleotide bases is found only in RNA?Uracil is found only in RNA.
- Which of the following are classified as pyrimidines?Cytosine, Thymine, and Uracil are classified as pyrimidines.
- What would be the corresponding RNA bases?The corresponding RNA bases are Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Uracil.
- Which of the following nitrogenous bases is not found in RNA?Thymine is not found in RNA.
- Which two of the DNA base pairs are the larger type?Adenine and Guanine are the larger type, classified as purines.
- Which of the following nucleic acids contains thymine?DNA contains thymine.
- Which of these nitrogenous bases is not found in RNA?Thymine is not found in RNA.
- What base does RNA have that DNA does not?RNA has Uracil, which DNA does not have.
- What other molecules in a cell have nitrogen in them?Proteins and nucleic acids have nitrogen in them.
- Which of the following nucleotide bases are present in equal amounts in DNA?Adenine and Thymine, Cytosine and Guanine are present in equal amounts in DNA.