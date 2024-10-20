Nitrogenous Bases quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Nitrogenous Bases quiz #2
  • Which nucleotide is not found in DNA?
    Uracil is not found in DNA.
  • Which of the following is found in DNA nucleotides but not RNA?
    Thymine is found in DNA nucleotides but not RNA.
  • A major difference between DNA and RNA is that RNA has which of the following bases?
    RNA has Uracil, which DNA does not have.
  • Which of the nitrogenous bases below would be classified as purines?
    Adenine and Guanine are classified as purines.
  • What is the difference between purines and pyrimidines?
    Purines have a double-ring structure, while pyrimidines have a single-ring structure.
  • What part of the nucleotide has a slightly negative charge?
    The phosphate group of a nucleotide has a slightly negative charge.
  • Which nitrogen bases are complementary to each other?
    Adenine pairs with Thymine (or Uracil in RNA), and Cytosine pairs with Guanine.
  • Which describes purines?
    Purines are nitrogenous bases with a double-ring structure, including Adenine and Guanine.
  • Which of the following includes all of the pyrimidines found in RNA and DNA?
    Cytosine, Thymine, and Uracil are the pyrimidines found in RNA and DNA.
  • Which structure is found in the nucleotides of DNA but not in RNA?
    Thymine is found in the nucleotides of DNA but not in RNA.
  • Which of the following are classified as pyrimidines?
    Cytosine, Thymine, and Uracil are classified as pyrimidines.
  • What would be the corresponding RNA bases?
    The corresponding RNA bases are Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Uracil.
  • Which two of the DNA base pairs are the larger type?
    Adenine and Guanine are the larger type, classified as purines.
  • Which of the following nucleic acids contains thymine?
    DNA contains thymine.
  • What other molecules in a cell have nitrogen in them?
    Proteins and nucleic acids have nitrogen in them.
  • Which of the following nucleotide bases are present in equal amounts in DNA?
    Adenine and Thymine, Cytosine and Guanine are present in equal amounts in DNA.