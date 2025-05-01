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Primary Amine A compound featuring a nitrogen atom bonded to one alkyl group and two hydrogens, often synthesized via reduction of nitrogenous precursors. Nucleophilic Substitution A reaction where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbon atom, commonly via backside attack in SN2 processes. SN2 Reaction A concerted mechanism involving simultaneous bond formation and breaking, characterized by inversion of configuration at the reactive center. Alkyl Halide An organic molecule containing a halogen atom attached to an sp3-hybridized carbon, serving as a substrate for nucleophilic attack. Cyanide A strong nucleophile with a carbon-nitrogen triple bond, used to introduce a nitrile group via substitution. Nitrite A nitrogen-oxygen anion acting as a nucleophile, capable of forming nitro groups through substitution reactions. Azide A linear anion with three nitrogen atoms, serving as a nucleophile to introduce azido groups or form acyl azides. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with an electron pair during substitution, facilitating nucleophilic attack. Nitrile A functional group featuring a carbon triple-bonded to nitrogen, often reduced to yield primary amines. Reduction A process involving the gain of electrons or hydrogen, commonly used to convert nitrogenous groups into amines. Tin(II) Chloride A chemoselective reducing agent, especially effective for converting nitro groups to amines without affecting other functionalities. Triphenylphosphine A reagent used with water to reduce azides to amines, particularly when common reducing agents are ineffective. Acyl Azide A compound formed by nucleophilic acyl substitution, which can rearrange to amines upon heating. Curtius Rearrangement A thermal process converting acyl azides into amines, involving loss of nitrogen gas and migration of an alkyl group. Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution A mechanism where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbonyl carbon, forming new acyl derivatives.
Nitrogenous Nucleophiles definitions
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