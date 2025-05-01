Primary Amine A compound featuring a nitrogen atom bonded to one alkyl group and two hydrogens, often synthesized via reduction of nitrogenous precursors.

Nucleophilic Substitution A reaction where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbon atom, commonly via backside attack in SN2 processes.

SN2 Reaction A concerted mechanism involving simultaneous bond formation and breaking, characterized by inversion of configuration at the reactive center.

Alkyl Halide An organic molecule containing a halogen atom attached to an sp3-hybridized carbon, serving as a substrate for nucleophilic attack.

Cyanide A strong nucleophile with a carbon-nitrogen triple bond, used to introduce a nitrile group via substitution.

Nitrite A nitrogen-oxygen anion acting as a nucleophile, capable of forming nitro groups through substitution reactions.