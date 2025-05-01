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Nitrogenous Nucleophiles definitions

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  • Primary Amine
    A compound featuring a nitrogen atom bonded to one alkyl group and two hydrogens, often synthesized via reduction of nitrogenous precursors.
  • Nucleophilic Substitution
    A reaction where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbon atom, commonly via backside attack in SN2 processes.
  • SN2 Reaction
    A concerted mechanism involving simultaneous bond formation and breaking, characterized by inversion of configuration at the reactive center.
  • Alkyl Halide
    An organic molecule containing a halogen atom attached to an sp3-hybridized carbon, serving as a substrate for nucleophilic attack.
  • Cyanide
    A strong nucleophile with a carbon-nitrogen triple bond, used to introduce a nitrile group via substitution.
  • Nitrite
    A nitrogen-oxygen anion acting as a nucleophile, capable of forming nitro groups through substitution reactions.
  • Azide
    A linear anion with three nitrogen atoms, serving as a nucleophile to introduce azido groups or form acyl azides.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with an electron pair during substitution, facilitating nucleophilic attack.
  • Nitrile
    A functional group featuring a carbon triple-bonded to nitrogen, often reduced to yield primary amines.
  • Reduction
    A process involving the gain of electrons or hydrogen, commonly used to convert nitrogenous groups into amines.
  • Tin(II) Chloride
    A chemoselective reducing agent, especially effective for converting nitro groups to amines without affecting other functionalities.
  • Triphenylphosphine
    A reagent used with water to reduce azides to amines, particularly when common reducing agents are ineffective.
  • Acyl Azide
    A compound formed by nucleophilic acyl substitution, which can rearrange to amines upon heating.
  • Curtius Rearrangement
    A thermal process converting acyl azides into amines, involving loss of nitrogen gas and migration of an alkyl group.
  • Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
    A mechanism where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbonyl carbon, forming new acyl derivatives.