What type of reaction allows nitrogen nucleophiles to substitute alkyl halides to eventually form primary amines? Nucleophilic substitution (SN2) reactions allow nitrogen nucleophiles to substitute alkyl halides, leading to primary amines after further reduction.

Which three nitrogen-containing nucleophiles are commonly used in SN2 reactions to synthesize primary amines from alkyl halides? Cyanide (CN⁻), nitrite (NO₂⁻), and azide (N₃⁻) are commonly used nitrogen nucleophiles in SN2 reactions.

What is the mechanism by which SN2 reactions proceed when using nitrogen nucleophiles? SN2 reactions proceed via a backside attack, where the nucleophile attacks the carbon opposite the leaving group, displacing it.

What is the product when an alkyl halide reacts with cyanide ion (CN⁻) in an SN2 reaction? The product is a nitrile, where the carbon previously bonded to the halide is now bonded to a cyano group (C≡N).

How can a nitrile group (C≡N) be converted into a primary amine? A nitrile can be reduced to a primary amine using common reducing agents such as catalytic hydrogenation.

Which nucleophile can be used to introduce a nitro group (NO₂) via SN2, and how is the resulting nitro compound converted to an amine? Nitrite ion (NO₂⁻) can introduce a nitro group, which can then be reduced to an amine using reducing agents like tin(II) chloride (SnCl₂).