Integration Represents the relative quantities of hydrogen atoms by measuring the area under each NMR peak, not just the peak height.

Proton NMR A technique that reveals information about hydrogen environments in a molecule using magnetic resonance.

Area Under the Curve The total sum of all values beneath an NMR peak, used to determine the number of hydrogens present.

Relative Ratio A comparison of the quantities of different hydrogen types, often expressed as simple whole numbers.

Chemical Shift The position of an NMR signal along the spectrum, indicating the electronic environment of a hydrogen atom.

Splitting Pattern The arrangement of multiple peaks for a single hydrogen type, caused by interactions with neighboring hydrogens.