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Integration Represents the relative quantities of hydrogen atoms by measuring the area under each NMR peak, not just the peak height. Proton NMR A technique that reveals information about hydrogen environments in a molecule using magnetic resonance. Area Under the Curve The total sum of all values beneath an NMR peak, used to determine the number of hydrogens present. Relative Ratio A comparison of the quantities of different hydrogen types, often expressed as simple whole numbers. Chemical Shift The position of an NMR signal along the spectrum, indicating the electronic environment of a hydrogen atom. Splitting Pattern The arrangement of multiple peaks for a single hydrogen type, caused by interactions with neighboring hydrogens. n+1 Rule A guideline predicting the number of peaks in a splitting pattern based on adjacent hydrogens. Pascal's Triangle A mathematical tool used to predict the relative intensities of peaks in splitting patterns. Hydrogen Environment A unique chemical setting for a hydrogen atom, leading to distinct NMR signals. PPM Line The axis on an NMR spectrum representing chemical shift values, typically increasing from right to left. Integral Trace A stepped line above the NMR spectrum that visually represents the integration values for each signal. Computer Calculation An automated process that determines integration values by summing the area under each NMR peak. Hydrogen Isotope A variant of hydrogen, such as protium, detected and quantified in proton NMR experiments. Spectrum A graphical output displaying the chemical shifts, splitting patterns, and integrations for all hydrogens in a sample.
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NMR Integration
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