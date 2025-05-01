What does integration in proton NMR describe? Integration describes the relative quantities of different hydrogens (protons) present in a molecule.

Does the integration in NMR depend only on the height of the peak? No, integration depends on the area under the curve, which includes both the height and the width of the peak.

What mathematical concept is integration in NMR similar to? Integration in NMR is similar to taking the integral of a function, as in calculus (Riemann sums).

How are integration values typically determined in practice? Integration values are usually calculated by a computer, which sums the area under each peak.

How can integration values be expressed? Integration values can be expressed as ratios or as the number of protons (hydrogens) of each type.

If the integration ratio is 1:2:3, what does this tell you about the protons? It tells you that the protons are present in relative amounts of 1, 2, and 3 for each type, respectively.