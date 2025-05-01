Back
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Analytical technique using magnetic fields to distinguish atomic nuclei in different electronic environments. Proton NMR Instrumental method focusing on hydrogen atoms to reveal their unique electronic surroundings in molecules. Spectrum Graphical output displaying signal positions and intensities, revealing details about atomic environments. Parts Per Million Unit on the x-axis of the spectrum, standardizing chemical shift measurements for comparison. Downfield Region of the spectrum at higher ppm values, indicating protons with less electron shielding. Upfield Region near zero ppm, representing protons with greater electron shielding. Shielded Condition where electrons protect protons from the magnetic field, causing signals to appear upfield. Deshielded State where fewer electrons surround protons, making them more exposed to the magnetic field and shifting signals downfield. Tetramethylsilane Reference compound used to define zero ppm, known for its highly shielded protons. Chemical Shift Position on the spectrum indicating how shielded or deshielded a proton is, measured in ppm. Signal Distinct peak or set of peaks on the spectrum, each corresponding to a unique type of proton. Multiplicity Pattern of peak splitting in a signal, revealing the number of neighboring protons. Spin Splitting Division of a signal into multiple peaks due to interactions with adjacent protons. Relative Ratio Proportional area under a signal, indicating the quantity of each proton type present.
NMR Spectroscopy definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14
NMR Spectroscopy
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
3 problems
Topic
Johnny
1H NMR:Number of Signals
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
7 problems
Topic
Johnny
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 3 of 4
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny