Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Analytical technique using magnetic fields to distinguish atomic nuclei in different electronic environments.

Proton NMR Instrumental method focusing on hydrogen atoms to reveal their unique electronic surroundings in molecules.

Spectrum Graphical output displaying signal positions and intensities, revealing details about atomic environments.

Parts Per Million Unit on the x-axis of the spectrum, standardizing chemical shift measurements for comparison.

Downfield Region of the spectrum at higher ppm values, indicating protons with less electron shielding.

Upfield Region near zero ppm, representing protons with greater electron shielding.