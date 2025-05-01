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NMR Spectroscopy definitions

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  • Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
    Analytical technique using magnetic fields to distinguish atomic nuclei in different electronic environments.
  • Proton NMR
    Instrumental method focusing on hydrogen atoms to reveal their unique electronic surroundings in molecules.
  • Spectrum
    Graphical output displaying signal positions and intensities, revealing details about atomic environments.
  • Parts Per Million
    Unit on the x-axis of the spectrum, standardizing chemical shift measurements for comparison.
  • Downfield
    Region of the spectrum at higher ppm values, indicating protons with less electron shielding.
  • Upfield
    Region near zero ppm, representing protons with greater electron shielding.
  • Shielded
    Condition where electrons protect protons from the magnetic field, causing signals to appear upfield.
  • Deshielded
    State where fewer electrons surround protons, making them more exposed to the magnetic field and shifting signals downfield.
  • Tetramethylsilane
    Reference compound used to define zero ppm, known for its highly shielded protons.
  • Chemical Shift
    Position on the spectrum indicating how shielded or deshielded a proton is, measured in ppm.
  • Signal
    Distinct peak or set of peaks on the spectrum, each corresponding to a unique type of proton.
  • Multiplicity
    Pattern of peak splitting in a signal, revealing the number of neighboring protons.
  • Spin Splitting
    Division of a signal into multiple peaks due to interactions with adjacent protons.
  • Relative Ratio
    Proportional area under a signal, indicating the quantity of each proton type present.