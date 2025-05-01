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Heterocycle A ring structure containing both carbon atoms and at least one atom of oxygen, sulfur, or nitrogen. Saturated Heterocycle A ring system with only single bonds, named using cycloalkane roots and specific prefixes for heteroatoms. Unsaturated Heterocycle A ring system with double bonds, often named by traditional names like furan, thiophene, or pyrrole. Oxa Prefix A naming prefix indicating the presence of an oxygen atom replacing a carbon in a ring. Thia Prefix A naming prefix used when a sulfur atom replaces a carbon in a cyclic structure. Aza Prefix A naming prefix indicating a nitrogen atom has replaced a carbon in a ring system. Furan A five-membered aromatic ring with one oxygen atom and two double bonds. Thiophene A five-membered aromatic ring containing one sulfur atom and two double bonds. Pyrrole A five-membered aromatic ring with one nitrogen atom, two double bonds, and a hydrogen attached to nitrogen. Oxazole A five-membered ring with both oxygen and nitrogen atoms, featuring an imine group. Thiazole A five-membered ring containing both sulfur and nitrogen atoms, with an imine present. Imidazole A five-membered ring with two nitrogen atoms, one of which is part of an imine group. Benzofuran A fused ring system combining a benzene ring with a furan ring. Benzothiophene A fused ring system where a benzene ring is joined to a thiophene ring. Indole A bicyclic structure with a benzene ring fused to a pyrrole ring.
Nomenclature of Heterocycles definitions
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