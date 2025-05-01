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Nomenclature of Heterocycles definitions

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  • Heterocycle
    A ring structure containing both carbon atoms and at least one atom of oxygen, sulfur, or nitrogen.
  • Saturated Heterocycle
    A ring system with only single bonds, named using cycloalkane roots and specific prefixes for heteroatoms.
  • Unsaturated Heterocycle
    A ring system with double bonds, often named by traditional names like furan, thiophene, or pyrrole.
  • Oxa Prefix
    A naming prefix indicating the presence of an oxygen atom replacing a carbon in a ring.
  • Thia Prefix
    A naming prefix used when a sulfur atom replaces a carbon in a cyclic structure.
  • Aza Prefix
    A naming prefix indicating a nitrogen atom has replaced a carbon in a ring system.
  • Furan
    A five-membered aromatic ring with one oxygen atom and two double bonds.
  • Thiophene
    A five-membered aromatic ring containing one sulfur atom and two double bonds.
  • Pyrrole
    A five-membered aromatic ring with one nitrogen atom, two double bonds, and a hydrogen attached to nitrogen.
  • Oxazole
    A five-membered ring with both oxygen and nitrogen atoms, featuring an imine group.
  • Thiazole
    A five-membered ring containing both sulfur and nitrogen atoms, with an imine present.
  • Imidazole
    A five-membered ring with two nitrogen atoms, one of which is part of an imine group.
  • Benzofuran
    A fused ring system combining a benzene ring with a furan ring.
  • Benzothiophene
    A fused ring system where a benzene ring is joined to a thiophene ring.
  • Indole
    A bicyclic structure with a benzene ring fused to a pyrrole ring.