Heterocycle A ring structure containing both carbon atoms and at least one atom of oxygen, sulfur, or nitrogen.

Saturated Heterocycle A ring system with only single bonds, named using cycloalkane roots and specific prefixes for heteroatoms.

Unsaturated Heterocycle A ring system with double bonds, often named by traditional names like furan, thiophene, or pyrrole.

Oxa Prefix A naming prefix indicating the presence of an oxygen atom replacing a carbon in a ring.

Thia Prefix A naming prefix used when a sulfur atom replaces a carbon in a cyclic structure.

Aza Prefix A naming prefix indicating a nitrogen atom has replaced a carbon in a ring system.