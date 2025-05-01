Nucleophile An electron-rich species that donates electrons to form a new chemical bond, often defined by the Lewis concept.

Base A substance that accepts protons, typically described by the Bronsted-Lowry definition in acid-base chemistry.

Nucleophilicity A measure of how readily a species donates electrons to an electrophile, influenced by charge, size, and solvent.

Basicity A measure of how strongly a species can accept a proton, often paralleling nucleophilicity but with key differences.

Electronegativity The tendency of an atom to attract electrons, with lower values generally increasing nucleophilicity and basicity.

Protic Solvent A solvent capable of hydrogen bonding, which can surround and stabilize charged species, affecting nucleophilicity trends.