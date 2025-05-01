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Nucleophile An electron-rich species that donates electrons to form a new chemical bond, often defined by the Lewis concept. Base A substance that accepts protons, typically described by the Bronsted-Lowry definition in acid-base chemistry. Nucleophilicity A measure of how readily a species donates electrons to an electrophile, influenced by charge, size, and solvent. Basicity A measure of how strongly a species can accept a proton, often paralleling nucleophilicity but with key differences. Electronegativity The tendency of an atom to attract electrons, with lower values generally increasing nucleophilicity and basicity. Protic Solvent A solvent capable of hydrogen bonding, which can surround and stabilize charged species, affecting nucleophilicity trends. Aprotic Solvent A solvent that cannot hydrogen bond, allowing nucleophilicity trends to follow atomic size and charge more directly. Solvation The process where solvent molecules surround and interact with ions or molecules, impacting their reactivity. Bulky Nucleophile A large, sterically hindered electron donor that is less effective at attacking electrophiles but often more basic. Negative Charge An excess of electrons on a species, generally increasing its ability to donate electrons or accept protons. Periodic Trend A predictable pattern in properties like nucleophilicity or basicity as one moves across or up the periodic table. Hydrogen Bonding An interaction where a hydrogen atom is attracted to an electronegative atom, crucial in protic solvent effects. Electron Donation The act of providing electrons to another species, central to nucleophilic behavior in reactions. Proton Abstraction The removal of a proton from a molecule, a key action of bases in chemical reactions. Steric Hindrance The restriction of reactivity due to the physical size of groups within a molecule, affecting nucleophilicity.
Nucleophiles and Basicity definitions
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