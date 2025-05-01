Nucleophilic Addition A reaction where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon in a carbonyl, forming a tetrahedral intermediate and leading to a substituted alcohol.

Carbonyl Compound A molecule containing a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, making the carbon atom highly electrophilic and reactive toward nucleophiles.

Electrophilic Carbon A carbon atom in a carbonyl group that carries a partial positive charge, making it susceptible to attack by electron-rich species.

Nucleophile An electron-rich species, often negatively charged or with a lone pair, capable of donating electrons to an electrophilic center.

Tetrahedral Intermediate A transient structure formed when a nucleophile adds to a carbonyl carbon, resulting in four groups attached to the central carbon.

Protonation The process of adding a proton to a negatively charged oxygen in the intermediate, stabilizing the molecule and leading to the final product.