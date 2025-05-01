What is the key feature of the nucleophilic addition mechanism in carbonyl compounds? A nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon of a carbonyl group, forming a tetrahedral intermediate.

Why is the carbonyl carbon considered electrophilic in nucleophilic addition reactions? Because the oxygen is more electronegative, it pulls electron density away, giving the carbon a partial positive charge.

What happens to the double bond between carbon and oxygen during nucleophilic addition? The double bond breaks, resulting in a negatively charged oxygen atom.

What is the name of the intermediate formed after a nucleophile attacks a carbonyl carbon? It is called a tetrahedral intermediate.

What is the final step in the nucleophilic addition mechanism? The negatively charged oxygen is protonated, usually by an acid, to form an alcohol.

What type of product is generally formed after nucleophilic addition to a carbonyl compound? A substituted alcohol is formed, where the nucleophile becomes a substituent.