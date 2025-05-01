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What is the key feature of the nucleophilic addition mechanism in carbonyl compounds? A nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon of a carbonyl group, forming a tetrahedral intermediate. Why is the carbonyl carbon considered electrophilic in nucleophilic addition reactions? Because the oxygen is more electronegative, it pulls electron density away, giving the carbon a partial positive charge. What happens to the double bond between carbon and oxygen during nucleophilic addition? The double bond breaks, resulting in a negatively charged oxygen atom. What is the name of the intermediate formed after a nucleophile attacks a carbonyl carbon? It is called a tetrahedral intermediate. What is the final step in the nucleophilic addition mechanism? The negatively charged oxygen is protonated, usually by an acid, to form an alcohol. What type of product is generally formed after nucleophilic addition to a carbonyl compound? A substituted alcohol is formed, where the nucleophile becomes a substituent. What is the role of a nucleophile in the nucleophilic addition mechanism? The nucleophile donates electrons to the electrophilic carbon, initiating the reaction. What happens if the nucleophile in nucleophilic addition is a hydride (H-)? Two hydrogens are added across the double bond, resulting in a reduction reaction. What is the name of the reaction where two hydrogens are added across a double bond in a carbonyl compound? This reaction is called a reduction. What is the result of using cyanide (CN-) as the nucleophile in nucleophilic addition? A substituted alcohol with a cyano group is formed. What is an alkynide, and how does it act in nucleophilic addition? An alkynide is a strong nucleophile and base that adds a triple bond (C≡C) to the carbonyl carbon. Why are R groups not typically kicked out during nucleophilic addition to a carbonyl? R groups are poor leaving groups and do not easily depart with a negative charge. What is an organometallic compound, and how does it relate to nucleophilic addition? An organometallic compound contains a metal and carbon; it can act as a nucleophile in nucleophilic addition. Why is the tetrahedral intermediate important in organic chemistry? It is a common intermediate in many reactions, especially in nucleophilic addition and will be seen often in advanced topics. What determines the identity of the substituent on the final alcohol product in nucleophilic addition? The nature of the nucleophile used determines the substituent attached to the alcohol.
Nucleophilic Addition quiz
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